Rain Carbon Resumes Production at Lake Charles Facility Following Eight-Week Outage Due to Hurricane Laura

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, announces today that calcination and energy production at its Lake Charles facility in Louisiana have been restored eight weeks after taking a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Laura on August 27.

"For the past eight weeks, it has been all-hands-on-deck at Lake Charles making needed repairs, and I am pleased to report that we restarted one kiln on October 22, and in the past few days we restarted the second kiln and synchronized the facility's cogeneration plant to the local power grid," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney. "We still have repair work going on in many areas of the site, but we are producing calcined petroleum coke and power, and loading and unloading activities have resumed."

He added: "During the third quarter and even now in Q4, multiple hurricanes have significantly impacted our U.S. Gulf Coast calciners as this seemingly endless hurricane season continues to assault the Louisiana coast. Nonetheless, our Louisiana employees have weathered the storm, and I congratulate them for their incredible performance taking these plants down and up again so many times this year – and without any COVID-19 infections in the process."

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

