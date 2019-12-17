Rain Carbon Successfully Imports First Shipment of Anhydrous Carbon Pellets for New Calciner in India

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products, announced today that it has imported its first shipment of anydrous carbon pellets (ACP) into India. This specially engineered, value-added material will be used as a feedstock by Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"ACP is a patented raw material that we believe has tremendous potential for anode and aluminum producers," said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney. "With a proprietary recipe that we have developed over the past decade, we are able to manufacture spherical, high-density, green carbon pellets for calcination that ultimately will be used in the production of anodes for aluminum smelting. We believe anode and aluminum producers will be attracted to ACP's potentially superior performance profile."

Sweeney said that Rain Carbon is working with select customers on product and performance testing. "Over time, we believe that anode and aluminum producers will come to appreciate the potential advantages that calcined ACP offers as a denser and less porous form of carbon compared to calcined petroleum coke (CPC)."

Those advantages include:

Higher-density anodes that last longer in the smelter cell

Reduced energy consumption

Reduced emissions

"ACP also offers a number of benefits to Rain Carbon and our surrounding community," Sweeney said. "This includes more efficient use of carbon, since a primary component of ACP is the agglomeration of fine GPC particles that are typically combusted in the calcination process. In addition, by utilizing GPC fines rather than having them go up in smoke – literally – we are significantly reducing our carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions, which will contribute to India's effort to reduce air pollution. Just as important, ACP's smaller environmental footprint means that anode and aluminum producers will soon have a greener alternative to CPC."

The first shipment of ACP was produced in a small-scale pilot plant at Rain Carbon's Lake Charles calcination facility in Louisiana, USA. The company is constructing a commercial-scale ACP production plant at its Chalmette facility in Louisiana, and it is expected to be operational in early 2020.

"The ability to use this new material provides us with necessary feedstock for the initial start-up of our new calciner in the Andhra Pradesh Special Economic Zone in India," Sweeney said. "Then, once our second ACP production facility is operational in India, we will also produce ACP there using domestic raw materials."

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based and advanced material products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. For more information, visit www.raincarbon.com.

