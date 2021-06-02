Rain Dance Vineyards Is Opening a Newly Designed Tasting Room

NEWBERG, Ore., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Dance Vineyards, the fifth-generation Newberg producer crafting premium wines from their sustainably farmed estate vineyards in the Chehalem Mountains, is opening a new tasting room in a recently restored Victorian-era home just walking distance from the Allison Inn and Spa. Opening late-Spring, Rain Dance Vineyards will be raising the bar by adding a variety of new and exciting wine and members-only experiences in a reimagined and breathtaking setting.

The New Rain Dance Vineyards Tasting Room The View from the New Rain Dance Vineyards Tasting Room

"It is our intention to celebrate the regional heritage of the Chehalem Mountains by offering our wines in a historic setting for our beloved members and wine lovers visiting the Willamette Valley," state Owners and Founders Celia and Ken Austin. "With the opening, we are continuing our mission to preserve the history and beauty of this special place that we call home, for generations to come."

Celia and Ken Austin have devoted their lives to protecting and enhancing the community, and this move is no exception. As owners of the Allison Inn and Spa, and the vineyard land that surrounds the estate, they have dedicated their lives to the continued preservation of this little slice of Newberg. Their intention is to embrace the history and connection between the two properties by offering an array of experiences in their estate vineyard, in addition to relaxing options on the Farmhouse's spacious lawn and newly remodeled gazebo.

Their new location was originally built in 1916 as a residence near the now defunct railroad that served the region so many generations ago. The estate is composed of three setting, the members-only Farmhouse, the Carriage House, and a stunning outdoor patio with an oversized firepit connecting the two.

Rain Dance has partnered with the critically acclaimed Jory Restaurant located within the Allison Inn and Spa to create small bites and cheese & charcuterie plates to offer guests throughout the property.

The grand opening is set for Saturday June 19th and reservations can be made at www.raindancevineyards.com.

Rain Dance Vineyards continues to welcome guests to their current location five days a week at the foothills of the Chehalem Mountains until then. Guests can visit their website to inquire about membership or to book a reservation today.

About Rain Dance Vineyards

Steeped in five generations of heritage, Rain Dance Vineyards is the story of deep roots and a family's love for a community and its way of life.

Driven by quality and inspiration, fifth-generation Newberg resident Ken Austin and his wife Celia of Rain Dance embrace the natural phenomenon of the Pacific Northwest, where the sun and notable rainfall nourish roots that run deep, in the rich and bountiful soil.

They planted the first vines in their estate high above the Chehalem Mountains in 2009 with the desire to sell their sustainably farmed grapes to local winemakers throughout the Valley. Their first clients included titans of the region and the resulting wines went on to achieve universal acclaim.

Four years later, the Austin's teamed up with a local winemaker and native Oregonian who was making waves in the region. The result was their very first Estate Pinot Noir under the Rain Dance label that was released to the public in May of 2015. This release was well received by critics and collectors alike and set them on their path as a small grower and producer of high-quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

