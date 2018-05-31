Rain Forest International, Inc. Completes Share Exchange Agreement with Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc.

The terms and provisions of the SEA provided for, among other conditions, that the Company effect a one for two hundred (1:200) reverse stock split and change in corporate name to better reflect the future operations of the Company which the company effected on May 22, 2018. As part of the SEA, Gerald Neziol will resign, effective June 1, 2018, as the sole Director and President/Secretary/Treasurer and has appointed Jose Veliz as the sole Director and President/Secretary/Treasurer. The Company has been advised that it will be trading under a new symbol on June 19, 2018, which will be announced at that time. The Company's new Cusip number is 75080F101.

Rain Forest entered into a master license agreement dated March 15, 2018, with UVdA S.A.C., a Peruvian third generation family business ("UVdA"), pursuant to which UVdA granted to Rain Forest an exclusive worldwide license and associated rights, excluding South America, to market and sell a line of nutraceutical products based on UVdA's exceptional amazon rain forest grape seed extracts and oils (the "Products"). UVdA is a successful company producing the premium Products with revenues in excess of $1,000,000 and net profits in excess of $400,000 in their last fiscal year.

Gerald Neziol, President of the Company, states, "This acquisition is a major step forward for the Company. To be able to introduce, market and sell a successful and proven product line to the rest of the world, I believe will be a very profitable business initiative for the Company. We look forward to a very profitable future."

About Rain Forest International, Inc.:

Rain Forest International, Inc. (www.rainforestinternational.com), is a business opportunity company with a primary focus on working with and/or acquiring operational companies to work with for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc., it markets and sells a line of nutraceutical products based on a premium grape seed extract from the Amazon Rain Forest.

Forward Looking Statements

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "goal", "expects", "future", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rain-forest-international-inc-completes-share-exchange-agreement-with-rain-forest-nutraceuticals-inc-300657068.html

SOURCE Rain Forest International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rainforestinternational.com

