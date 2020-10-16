Rain International LLC Granted Exclusive License of Seed Based Patent Application by University of Maryland

OREM, Utah, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Academic industry agreements like this one between the University of Maryland and Rain International are a great example of transferring new technologies from the laboratory bench to the market, bringing these discoveries to consumers," said Dr. Kenneth Porter, Director, UM Ventures, College Park.

"This opportunity we have, to leverage and utilize these new technologies and discoveries from the University of Maryland, is something that is unique to our company," said Byron Belka, the CEO and Founder of Rain International. "It's going to improve the way we do things in an enormous way, which, consequently, will improve the lives and lifestyles of others in the process."

Dr. Yu's work is unique because it adds value to seed flour which is normally a waste product. She has investigated the nutritional value of seed flour in gut microbiota modulation, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation to reduce the risk of obesity and chronic human diseases.

Rain International broke into the health market in 2011, beginning with a seed-sourced supplement to improve the health of people all across the world. Since then, Rain International has expanded its seed- powered products, advancing seed science through social commerce, to advance health, and fitness.

"We are incredibly excited to see what this unique relationship offers to the health world, and to all those who benefit from what's created as a byproduct of this agreement," added Belka.

"We are pleased to provide the opportunity for Rain International to use this technology," said Dr. Yu. "We believe our technology has the potential to open new avenues for developing novel, edible seeds-based nutraceutical, supplemental and functional food products for reducing the risk of aging-associated chronic human diseases."

According to Dr. Hemi Chopra, Innovation Manager, UM Ventures, "We look forward to a successful relationship between the University of Maryland and Rain International LLC. One of the goals of UM Ventures is to take university technologies to the market to help consumers lead a healthier life."

UM Ventures, the technology transfer initiative of University of Maryland, College Park, commercializes University of Maryland's breakthrough discoveries, fueling technology licenses, the creation of innovative start-up companies and attracting industry leaders and entrepreneurs to the university. Researchers at the University of Maryland have created hundreds of engineering, bioengineering and life science innovations. The university's Discovery Portfolio offers a mix of cutting-edge technologies, including electrical, mechanical and computer engineering, nano and quantum technologies, information sciences, plant sciences, biological sciences, vaccines, and gene editing systems to make a quantifiable impact on human wellbeing.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students,10,000 faculty and staff, and 297 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.1 billion operating budget and secures more than $1 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

About Rain International

Rain International is the original creator of seed-based nutrition. Our experts have gone to the source of plant nutrition to formulate products proven to support healthy lives.

Rain International is more than the products we sell. From the beginning, we set out to make changes to improve the world around us starting with the health industry and moving beyond its borders into global sustainability, education initiatives, elevated lifestyles, and more. We believe that the ultimate human experience we all crave is within everyone's reach, and we don't mind leading the way. For more info please visit www.rainintl.com and www.seednutrition.com

