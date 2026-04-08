Rain Introduces CTV Performance+ to Improve CTV Buying Efficiency While Maintaining Premium Quality

New approach unlocks premium CTV inventory with improved efficiency while maintaining high performance standards for brands

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the leading independent full-service advertising agency, announces its CTV Performance+ offering, an innovative new approach that enables brands to utilize Connected TV (CTV) as a viable performance channel. This approach, developed in collaboration with The Trade Desk, is designed to help advertisers improve cost efficiency in CTV while preserving the premium media quality and performance standards associated with the channel.

Through a combination of data-driven bidding, curated inventory, and strategic customization, CTV Performance+ enables advertisers to access high-quality CTV placements more efficiently while maintaining premium supply and strong performance outcomes.

Key components of the CTV Performance+ approach include:

Driving greater buying efficiency across premium advertising video on demand (AVOD), original equipment manufacturer (OEM), free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) environments while allowing for fluid optimizations.

Leveraging premium CTV inventory available through The Trade Desk platform while developing minimum and maximum bid strategies designed to improve buying efficiency.

Customized CTV app inclusion list to maintain strict control over media quality and brand safety.

Ability to access specific inventory categories such as sports, news, and entertainment for enhanced contextual alignment.

Varied inclusion lists by brand category and strategic objectives, ensuring each advertiser reaches the right audiences within premium environments.

Implementing stringent frameworks alongside access to premium, high-fidelity CTV inventory allows Rain's CTV Performance+ solution to scale CTV while preserving strict efficiency benchmarks and performance KPIs. The agency successfully implemented CTV Performance+ for leading online language learning platform, Babbel, resulting in a 150% higher return on advertising spend (ROAS) versus efforts across other video channels and a better cost per order (CPO) than all other campaign tactics. For global financial services business, Wise, CTV Performance+ drove a 54% lower cost per registration versus other campaign tactics.

"With CTV Performance+, our clients have a scalable, cost-effective path to invest in high quality CTV advertising. The approach provides strong publisher-level transparency and detailed reporting through integrated dashboards." said Ryan Gilbert, Vice President of Converged TV at Rain.

For advertisers looking to implement, CTV Performance+ contact the Rain team at https://www.rainagency.com/contact-us/.

About Rain

Rain is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact:

Beatrice Livioco

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain