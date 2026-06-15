Rain Launches Rewards, Bringing Integrated Loyalty to Card Programs Across Its Platform

First-of-its-kind capability lets partners launch fully branded loyalty programs built directly into Rain's issuing stack, following a private beta with Avalanche Card that drove a 25% lift in cardholder spend

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the stablecoin payments infrastructure company, today announced the broad availability of Rewards, a native loyalty capability built directly into its issuing stack. Any partner running a card program on Rain can now launch fully branded rewards for their cardholders without standing up a separate loyalty vendor or building the infrastructure from scratch. Rewards follows a private beta with Avalanche Card, where cardholders enrolled in the program spent 25% more than those without it.

The launch of this first-of-its-kind product reflects what Rain has learned from its leadership position in the stablecoin card market. With more than 100 programs live on its platform, Rain has seen that a card on its own is no longer enough to stay competitive, and that the programs driving the most spend and retention are the ones with rewards built in. Rewards brings that capability to every partner on the platform, so they can compete with the engagement tools that best-in-class fiat and stablecoin card programs rely on, from day one rather than as a later add-on.

"Card programs that win today are the ones that give people a reason to keep spending, and rewards have always been one of the most reliable ways to do that," said Farooq Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Rain. "What our team has built lets any partner launch a loyalty program that feels like theirs. The economics and the branding are entirely in their hands, and Rain has removed the integration work and vendor overhead that has historically kept rewards out of reach for so many programs."

Loyalty native to the card

Traditional fintech loyalty strategy relies on a separate vendor layered onto a card program, tracking points in its own ledger and reconciling against transactions on a delay. Rain takes a different approach. Points, earn rules, and redemption live inside the same infrastructure that handles spend and settlement, removing the second ledger and the extra vendor integration. Points are minted onchain only after a transaction finalizes, so reversals don't create stranded liabilities.

Configurable for partners, branded for cardholders

With Rain's Rewards product, partners control the full program. They set the program name, define earn rates, and configure redemption at the program level, with the flexibility to run a flat rate, add category multipliers, or layer in merchant-funded campaigns without complexity. The brand experience cardholders see belongs entirely to the partner. Redemption is built into the partner's app, where points can be applied to a statement balance or redeemed through a white-labeled travel portal for hotels and flights, with additional options coming soon.

Rewards builds on Rain's 2025 acquisition of Uptop, a pioneer in onchain loyalty whose work powering programs in sports demonstrated how onchain points could drive measurable cardholder spend. That foundation, combined with Rain's stablecoin-native card issuing infrastructure, is what makes a fully configurable, fully branded rewards program available to partners as a native part of the platform.

Rewards is available now to eligible partners on Rain's platform, with support beginning for EVM-compatible programs and additional chains launching this fall.

About Rain

Rain is the global stablecoin payments platform for enterprises, neobanks, platforms, developers, and AI agents. Our technology allows partners to move, store, and use stablecoins instantly and compliantly through global payment cards, rewards, on/offramps, stablecoin and fiat wallets, and cross-border rails. As both a Visa and Mastercard Principal Member, Rain issues cards that work at more than 175 million merchant locations in over 220 countries and territories. Built natively for stablecoins and trusted by more than 100 organizations worldwide, Rain delivers secure, scalable infrastructure that makes money move freely and instantly around the world. Learn more at https://www.rain.xyz/.

Media Contact:

Lucas Piazza

Marketing Lead, Rain

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain