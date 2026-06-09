Rain Releases Agent Control Layer, Bringing Programmatic Spending Guardrails to Agentic Payments

Capability lets businesses define the exact conditions under which AI agents can spend and move money at the infrastructure layer before transactions occur

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the stablecoin payments infrastructure company, today announced the release of its Agent Control Layer, a new capability embedded across Rain's APIs that gives businesses and developers precise, programmatic control over how AI agents spend using cards and move money on behalf of users.

The release builds on Rain's existing infrastructure, which enterprises have already been using to run agentic payment flows in production. Agents today are booking travel, subscribing to software, executing end-to-end procurement workflows, and moving money globally through Rain's platform. Now, the Agent Control Layer makes that infrastructure fully agent-native, adding a governance framework that makes autonomous activity auditable and bounded, and opening it to more developers for the first time. It is one piece of Rain's ongoing work in agentic payments, which spans compliance frameworks purpose-built for autonomous actors, programmable settlement across cards, bank rails, and blockchains, and interoperability with emerging agentic commerce protocols, including early work on open standards Rain believes the industry will need to build together.

"Agents are already transacting using Rain's infrastructure," said Charles Yoo-Naut, Co-Founder and CTO of Rain. "What we're releasing now is about scale and accountability. Companies building agentic payment experiences need to know that as those workflows grow, the controls grow with them. That's what the Agent Control Layer gives them."

Through Rain's APIs, partners can configure controls across multiple dimensions, including acceptable merchant category codes, approved merchants or payment recipients, transaction amounts, transaction frequency, the number of active agent cards permitted at any given time, and card expiry. Those parameters are enforced at issuance and initiation rather than applied retroactively, so by the time a transaction is attempted, the rules are already in place.

Card Controls

Rain's scoped virtual card infrastructure has supported agent-initiated purchases across production deployments for months. Through the Agent Control Layer, users define what their agent can do before it acts by setting transaction amounts, merchant and category allowlists, spend intervals, and expiry. Partners manage risk at the program level, with caps on the number of active cards, aggregate spend limits across their user base, and the visibility to identify unusual patterns before they compound. Cards that fall outside their permitted parameters do not transact.

Sponge, a Y Combinator-backed company building for autonomous agents, is among the customers benefiting from these capabilities today. Sponge issues virtual cards against a user's stablecoin balance that are immediately usable by agents anywhere Visa is accepted online. "It's the easiest way to set up a card issuance program, especially one backed by stablecoins, which is the main way we store value in our wallet," said Eric Zhang, Co-Founder of Sponge.

Money Movement Controls

The Agent Control Layer extends across Rain's full money movement suite including virtual accounts, onramps, offramps, and fiat and stablecoin payments to individuals and businesses. Operators can apply the same category of parameters to payment flows, defining approved counterparties, amounts, frequency, and timing before an agent is permitted to act. A business enabling agents to manage vendor payments, for example, can restrict those agents to approved vendors, on a defined schedule, for a defined amount. Changes to those terms require explicit action by a human administrator.

The initial beta release of the Agent Control Layer gives businesses production-ready infrastructure and a governance framework built for machine actors, so they can start running real workflows today rather than waiting for the autonomous payments category to mature. It also marks the starting point for Rain's broader roadmap in agentic payments. In a future where machine-to-machine digital payments and microtransactions surge, and authorization and settlement need to be reimagined, Rain is building the infrastructure to get there.

About Rain

Rain is the global stablecoin payments platform for enterprises, neobanks, platforms, developers, and AI agents. Our technology allows partners to move, store, and use stablecoins instantly and compliantly through global payment cards, rewards, on/offramps, stablecoin and fiat wallets, and cross-border rails. As both a Visa and Mastercard Principal Member, Rain issues cards that work at more than 175 million merchant locations in over 220 countries and territories. Built natively for stablecoins and trusted by more than 100 organizations worldwide, Rain delivers secure, scalable infrastructure that makes money move freely and instantly around the world. Learn more at https://www.rain.xyz/.

Media Contact:

Lucas Piazza

Marketing Lead, Rain

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain