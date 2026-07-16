SheScales Call For Application 2026-2027 Cohort

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain, has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2026-2027 cohort. Since its inception, the program has supported over 25 female-owned businesses, providing in-kind marketing resources and guidance to help women-led brands grow.

Cohort participants receive up to one year of tailored, high-impact consulting to supercharge their marketing and channel strategies –from in-depth brand audits to expert guidance on paid social, email marketing, website optimization, CTV, and beyond. We are proud to build upon the success of our alumni, including brands like ISCO Spirits, Blue Henry, Maté Party and The Laundry Basket LLC.

Applications for the 2026-2027 cohort are now open and must be submitted through the SheScales website by September 16, 2026.

"The SheScales program is about more than just marketing guidance; it's about achieving transformational growth, which we've seen from each cohort over the years," says Jane Crisan, CEO of Rain. "We are looking for founders ready to turn their ambition into scalable, long-term impact, and I am incredibly excited to see how this next cohort will redefine their industries and amplify their reach."

Cohort members will partner with Rain subject matter experts to review marketing plans, brand and messaging platforms, and audience, messaging and media strategy as needed. Best practices in media, creative, strategy and analytics will be shared in a collaborative environment, and participants will gain access to the SheScales community.

Applicants must be founders who are women, identify as female, or lead a women-founded or women-led organization. Eligible businesses must be incorporated, generate at least $100,000 in annual revenue, and have a strong direct-to-consumer model with high growth potential.

SheScales was launched in 2019 by Michelle Cardinal, co-founder and Chairwoman of Rain,, with a mission to improve gender equality in the U.S. business landscape and empower women entrepreneurs to scale their brands.

For more information and to apply, visit shescales.com.

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain

Rain is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Betterment, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and SKIL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

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Steve Miller

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SOURCE Rain