Rain Or Shine: Activities That Are Sure To Be A Hit For The Whole Family
Apr 01, 2019, 13:03 ET
NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm weather and longer days are right around the corner, which could mean more sunshine along with sun showers. Spring gives us the perfect reason to plan a weekend getaway or fun activities with the whole family right at home. Check out these family-friendly activities to kick start the fun, rain or shine!
- BOOKING.COM: This time of year, plenty of families will be hitting the road or planning a vacation. According to Booking.com, trend worthy and budget-friendly destinations this season are Boston, Phoenix, and Biloxi. Booking.com makes planning a trip a lot easier with popular Easter deals of at least 20% off stays worldwide until May 6th. Booking.com's in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to make everything seamless for you and your family. For more information, visit www.booking.com.
- OFF THE HOOK DOLLS BY SPIN MASTER: With spring fashions in full swing, this new line of fashion dolls and accessories inspires children to create looks that are as unique and stylish as they are. Off The Hook dolls can be completely styled from head to toe with 6 levels of customization. Mix and match hairstyles, tops, bottoms and shoes with easy hook-together fashions; then add cool accessories to complete the look! You can get a style doll or BFF dolls for the kids to enjoy with friends. There are three fun themes to collect including Spring Dance, Concert Collection and Summer Vacay. For more information, visit http://www.offthehookgirls.com/en_us.
- NIGHT SKIES: Venture out after dinner and discover the night skies by locating your favorite stars and constellations. There are some great astronomy apps out there that can also help you explore the night sky, identify stars, constellations, planets. With or without a telescope! Plus, a little fresh air before bedtime is always nice!
- GIVE BACK: Whether you're organizing a food or clothing drive, cleaning up a beach or planting trees and flowers in a park, volunteering as a family can be a rewarding way to bring everyone together. Just a quick google search can help you volunteer opportunities that the whole family can take part in.
