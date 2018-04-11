Rain, Rain….It's OK? PEMCO Poll finds residents don't mind dreary weather, ditch umbrellas when it's wet

The PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll found that most residents (80 percent) agree that the region faces prolonged periods of gloomy weather. But despite the cloudy outlook, about half of all respondents in Washington and Oregon (53 percent) say they're okay with how much it rains where they live. And according to the poll, nearly three-quarters actually have a positive opinion about the climate overall.

"We all know the common perception that the Northwest is plagued by rain and clouds, but it doesn't seem to deter us from enjoying all this region has to offer," said PEMCO Spokesperson Derek Wing. "Maybe we're just used to it, or maybe we're willing to endure months of gloom for our glorious summers, but these poll results suggest we've developed a pretty bright outlook when it comes to Northwest weather."

And while some residents find ways to cope with the area's signature wet weather, the PEMCO poll found that about half say they don't choose to take any steps to counteract the effects of the climate. Still, a quarter of those who experience prolonged gloomy weather say they take supplements or medications to help offset the gloom, while 17 percent said they go on vacation to boost their mood.

But there's one thing you won't find with many Northwesterners: the poll confirms that most people in Washington and Oregon (78 percent) say they're unlikely to use an umbrella if it rains, and almost half say they'd never use one.

"Perhaps it's the inconvenience of constantly carrying an umbrella around, or maybe it's more of a badge of honor to endure the rain without one, but it's clear we share strong opinions about ways to stay dry!" Wing said.

For a complete summary of PEMCO's poll results, visit www.pemco.com/poll, where you'll find the responses collected by FBK Research of Seattle in January 2018.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about driving habits and attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 600 respondents in Washington and 600 in Oregon, yields an accuracy of +/- 4.1 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

