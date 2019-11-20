Rain-X® Expands its Premium Silicone Wiper Blade Portfolio with the Launch of Rain-X® Silicone Endura™

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITW Global Brands, a leader in servicing the auto aftermarket with best-selling car care products, has launched the new Rain-X® Silicone Endura™ Wiper Blade featuring innovative silicone rubber technology. This premium beam blade, made with precision-engineered silicone rubber designed to endure the toughest weather conditions, is available exclusively at Walmart and online at www.walmart.com.

The Rain-X Silicone Endura squeegee is proven to last two times longer than traditional natural rubber squeegees, and features Climate Defense® Technology which defends from the damage caused by the ozone, UV rays, wet weather, extreme temperatures and normal driving wear and tear.

"We understand drivers want a wiper blade that performs in extreme weather and inclement driving conditions, while lasting throughout the seasons", said Cheryl Petrishin, senior brand manager for Rain-X. "We are able to push the limits of wiper blade durability by unlocking the superior features of silicone technology. Our silicone rubber squeegee has exceptional weatherability properties and can withstand long exposure to the elements. We are proud to launch the Rain-X Silicone Endura Wiper Blade, providing consumers an expanded Rain-X premium silicone wiper blade portfolio to choose from."

Benefits of the new wiper blade include:

Specially Formulated Silicone Squeegee : Lasts two times longer than traditional natural rubber squeegees, based on third party testing, for ultimate durability.

: Lasts two times longer than traditional natural rubber squeegees, based on third party testing, for ultimate durability. All-Weather Performance and Superior Wipe Quality : Silicone rubber retains its flexibility and stability in the most extreme temperatures and inclement weather conditions, so it will not crack in the heat or freeze in the cold.

: Silicone rubber retains its flexibility and stability in the most extreme temperatures and inclement weather conditions, so it will not crack in the heat or freeze in the cold. Climate Defense ® Technology: Acts as a safeguard against windshield wiper fluid, oil, salt spray, road grime and other chemicals encountered while driving, that can cause rubber to rapidly deteriorate.

Acts as a safeguard against windshield wiper fluid, oil, salt spray, road grime and other chemicals encountered while driving, that can cause rubber to rapidly deteriorate. Symmetrical Pyramid Spoiler for 3D Air Control: Shaped to control air flow. Designed to provide air guidance for a downforce, increasing blade contact on the windshield while minimizing wind lift, for quality wipe performance.

Shaped to control air flow. Designed to provide air guidance for a downforce, increasing blade contact on the windshield while minimizing wind lift, for quality wipe performance. Uniclick™ Adapter System: Pre-installed hook adapter with fast and easy switch-out option for specialty adapters.

In October 2019, Rain-X launched a national media campaign to educate consumers on the benefits of Rain-X premium silicone wipers blades. The campaign is scheduled to run through March 2020 during peak season for inclement weather when visibility and safe driving is top of mind for most drivers.

The cornerstone of the campaign is the television commercial Fire & Ice which demonstrates the superior resistance of the silicone rubber squeegee against the toughest elements. The comprehensive national media plan includes television, streaming video, social media, programmatic digital pre-roll video, YouTube ads, RetailMeNot retailer-specific promotions, and more. The campaign runs on major networks such as ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports, NFL Network, Discovery Channel, DIY Network, USA and Travel Channel.

Rain-X® Silicone AdvantEdge® is available at Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Carquest and Pep Boys and Rain-X® Silicone Endura™ is available at Walmart. Visit https://www.rainx.com/products/wiper-blades/ to learn more about the Rain-X wiper blade portfolio and the innovative silicone wiper blade. The website contains convenient tools such as the Blade Size Finder and instructional installation videos for all Rain-X wiper blades.

About ITW Global Brands

ITW Global Brands, headquartered in Houston, specializes in servicing the auto aftermarket, selling car care products under the Black Magic®, Blue Coral®, Fast Orange®, Fix-A-Flat®, Genuine Innovations®, Gumout®, No Touch®, Permatex®, Rain-X®, Slime®, and Spray Nine® brands. These brands compete in the wiper blade, engine repair, hand cleaner, appearance, cleaners & degreasers, tire repair and performance products segments of the automotive aftermarket. Many of our brands are #1 in their respective categories.

ITW Global Brands products are sold in do-it-yourself retailers like Walmart, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Target, Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, NAPA Auto Parts and Amazon. ITW Global Brands is most admired for the strong heritage of its brands, continuous product innovation and advertising that are unmatched in the industry. To learn more about ITW Global Brands, visit www.itwgb.com.

