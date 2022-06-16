Rainbow Asian Cuisine, Johnson City's Asian Breakout Success, Announces Franchising

Restaurant has thrived in hyper-competitive, high-pressure environment since 2011

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Beach, President and CEO of Rainbow Asian Cuisine (rainbowasian.com/franchising) announced today his contemporary casual Asian restaurant concept has entered the franchising arena. Rainbow Asian Cuisine, which opened its doors in 2011 on Johnson City's North Roan St., is uniquely positioned to capitalize on Asian food's status as the fastest growing segment in the contemporary casual category.

Tom Kah Chicken - Traditional Thai coconut milk soup with fresh mushroom, pepper, scallion, and Thai herbs in a fantastically milky broth. Served with crispy fried wonton noodles which are made fresh daily. Available with either Chicken or Tofu, with either Shrimp or Squid, or as a Seafood Medley containing Shrimp, Scallops, and Squid. Also available as a Gluten Free option. Rainbow Asian Cuisine is a contemporary casual Thai & Chinese Restaurant & Bar located in Johnson City, TN. Lunch and dinner built upon familiar offerings including fresh soups, noodle entrées, and stir fry's...elevated into something extraordinary...with an extensive wine and cocktail offering - including specialty desserts, coffees, and teas. Whole lychees, fresh ginger root, and cinnamon bark are just a few ingredients that impart a distinctive flavor to the signature hot and cold offerings.

"While building Rainbow Asian Cuisine certainly has been a labor of love, I've always brought an analytical eye to the process, and a vision for Rainbow Asian Cuisine as a franchising opportunity and a national brand. We've worked diligently to prove our concept and work through every aspect of our business," observes Beach. "What's exciting for everyone is Rainbow Asian Cuisine hasn't even begun to tap into what's possible using Asian ingredients and food traditions."

Beach's concept is perfectly attuned to smart, demanding customers who are increasingly seeking out a wide variety of Asian flavors, but who often don't have a great deal of time.

Points of differentiation:

A far-reaching brand concept along with proprietary flavor profiles dramatically distinguish Rainbow Asian Cuisine from everything else out there—and position the company as a long-distance runner. Whole lychees, tamarind, fresh ginger root, and cinnamon bark are just a few ingredients which impart distinctive flavors to bring customers back…sometimes twice in the same day.

About Rainbow Asian Cuisine:

Established and headquartered in Johnson City, TN, Rainbow Asian Cuisine (Rainbow Asian LLC) is a contemporary casual Asian restaurant concept offering lunch, dinner, and late-night options prepared fresh daily, directly on-premises.

