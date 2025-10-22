Rainbow Celebrates Grand Opening of Partner Production Center in Champaign, Illinois

New facility represents a major milestone in transforming the North American agrochemical supply chain

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow, a leading global crop protection company, announced today the grand opening of its new Partner Production Center in Champaign, Illinois. The state-of-the-art, 182,000-square-foot facility is purpose-built to transform the North American agrochemical supply chain. The tenth facility of its kind around the world, the new center embodies Rainbow's commitment to delivering integrated, tech-enabled, and flexible production solutions designed to power partner brands in the agriculture, turf, and ornamental markets.

Tom Lyons, General Manager of Rainbow North America, cuts the ribbon at the Grand Opening Ceremony held on October. Also pictured (from left), Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign Economic Development Corporation, Tony Li, Chief Engineer from Rainbow and Wade Mayer, Operations Manager of the Champaign Partner Production Center.

"We're thrilled to bring Rainbow's advanced global manufacturing capability to Champaign—the heart of Midwestern AgTech," said Tom Lyons, General Manager of Rainbow North America. "This facility represents our deep commitment to empowering our partners with a new standard for quality and efficiency—bringing agrochemical supply, unchained."

The Grand Opening Ceremony celebrated the members of the Champaign and broader Illinois business community who contributed to the development of the facility. The City of Champaign Mayor's Office also made a special proclamation, declaring the day "Rainbow North America Day."

A New Standard for Manufacturing Excellence

The Champaign Partner Production Center features six fully-automated production lines capable of handling bulk, tote, and case packaging for both selective and non-selective herbicides. Along with 22 docks to support high-volume logistics, the site also boasts Free Trade Zone (FTZ) designation for its shipping and receiving operations, ensuring smooth and cost-efficient import and export processes.

At the heart of the facility is a dedicated advanced formulation unit, equipped to produce suspension concentrate (SC), emulsifiable concentrate (EC), and ester formulations, enabling Rainbow to meet the diverse technical needs of its brand partners. Further capabilities are planned for phase two of the facility, commencing next year.

A team of Rainbow production technicians share full accountability for quality through a fully-integrated production process that provides complete oversight of every batch—from process management to final quality assurance.

Strategically located in the heart of the Midwest, the facility also supports bulk service operations that allow for rapid loading and unloading of product material on-site—making it uniquely positioned to meet the fast-paced demands of Midwestern agriculture.

Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, added: "Rainbow's investment in Champaign strengthens our growing AgTech ecosystem and brings new jobs, innovation, and advanced manufacturing expertise to the region. We're proud to welcome Rainbow to our thriving community."

The Rainbow Partner Production Center in Champaign, Illinois, marks a major step forward in the company's North American growth strategy—delivering innovations that transform the supply chain for its brand partners.

Learn more about the company at rainbowagro.com/us.

About Rainbow

Rainbow is a global leader in crop protection, dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture through innovation, manufacturing excellence, and collaborative partnerships. The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the company and our journey to power the success of our partners around the world, in more than 100 countries and across 5 continents. Follow our journey for the next 25 at rainbowagro.com.

