Rainbow Child Care Center Creates Early Childhood Advisory Committee in Collaboration with Industry Experts

Meeting quarterly, the purpose of the Early Childhood Advisory Committee is to discuss current trends and drive conversation across the industry on critical research topics, such as implicit bias and the impact of federally funded programs. Additionally, the committee will conduct brainstorm sessions aimed at improving learning opportunities for young children. While limiting the group to 12, the committee wants to serve as a partner and a resource to everyone in the field of early childhood education.

Initial members of the committee are a Who's Who of early childhood education, including:

Lisa Keiper , education director, Rainbow Child Care Center

, education director, Rainbow Child Care Center Mary Muhs , Early Childhood Education department chair, Rasmussen College

, Early Childhood Education department chair, Terri Nierengarten , partner-oriented learning solutions coordinator, Collegis Education

, partner-oriented learning solutions coordinator, Collegis Education Sherri Oden , associate professor and Ph.D. program coordinator in early childhood education, Oakland University

, associate professor and Ph.D. program coordinator in early childhood education, Natasha Thomas , customer success manager, Teaching Strategies

, customer success manager, Teaching Strategies Tomoko Wakabayashi , associate professor of education in the Department of Human Development and Child Studies, Oakland University

, associate professor of education in the Department of Human Development and Child Studies, Storm Webb , executive director, NECPA

, executive director, NECPA Christine Zimmerman , independent consultant

"At Rainbow, we wanted to create a collaboration of industry experts that would meet and focus on bringing different ideas together to improve the field of early education and drive awareness to topics that aren't discussed enough but play a vital role in today's educational practices," said Keiper. "The question on the table is: how do we address issues in childhood education that face communities all over the U.S. and build upon best practices? We've gathered an impressive team of professionals to address that question and advance the conversation."

With continuous discussions, members plan to collaborate on articles and conduct research on crucial subjects to the future growth of early childhood education. As the first committee of its kind within Rainbow, membership is currently invitation-only, with the intention of growth and expansion throughout the U.S. in future years.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainbow-child-care-center-creates-early-childhood-advisory-committee-in-collaboration-with-industry-experts-300646216.html

SOURCE Rainbow Child Care Center