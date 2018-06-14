Rainbow Child Care Center Selects HiMama Child Care Software for Parent Engagement

This solution, branded as Rainbow Connect, will be launched in all 140+ Rainbow Child Care Center locations across 16 states beginning in July.

HiMama, which is currently used in thousands of child care and early learning programs across the U.S., helps families to stay informed throughout the work day with updates and reports from their child care provider. Updates are sent by email, an online parent portal, iOS and Android apps, as well as SMS text messages for emergency alerts.

Commenting on the partnership, Ron Spreeuwenberg, Chief Executive Officer of HiMama says, "our engineering team is intensely focused on creating the best experience for both teachers and families through an intuitive and sleek mobile app interface. Rainbow Child Care Center valued this focus. We look forward to supporting our new partner by further individualizing each child's development opportunities in their quality child care programs across the country."

Speaking to why they chose to provide this new digital solution to their families, Rainbow Child Care Center Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fenton notes, "We selected HiMama because their product offers a user-friendly, intuitive platform that enables ongoing communication. We believe that a child's education and development is a family journey, and this new tool allows us to include parents every step of the way."

About HiMama

HiMama is improving learning outcomes for children aged zero to five. As a social purpose business, HiMama connects families with the early childhood professionals who serve them using the latest mobile technology. Thousands of child care professionals across the globe use HiMama to involve families in their children's learning and development. HiMama is based in Toronto, Ontario. Contact Amanda Munday, pr@himama.com.

About Rainbow Child Care Center

Rainbow Child Care Center is a premium early education provider that has been servicing communities for over 30 years. Rainbow founders Patrick and Laura Fenton were inspired after the birth of their first son to create a state-of-the-art quality facility that would promote early education and exploration, with a "home away from home" feeling. Today Rainbow is a leading provider in early academics offering an all-inclusive curriculum enhanced with enrichment programs to ensure school readiness and lifelong learning success. Rainbow Child Care Center is based in Troy, Michigan.

