Rainbow Cone Announces New Locations and 2023 Seasonal Openings

Windy City Favorite to Bring Its World-famous 5-Flavor Cone to More Chicago Areas

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years is excited to announce its 2023 seasonal location openings and new additions to existing Buona locations.

Currently, Buona and Rainbow Cone have six dual concept locations: five locations scattered across Illinois in Darien, Skokie, Harwood Heights, Lakemoor and Mount Prospect and one location in Valparaiso, IN., the first, out of market dual brand concept which opened earlier this month.

Get ready to make your summer unforgettable with The Original Rainbow Cone!

Starting May 4, Buona's Bolingbrook location will open a permanent Rainbow Cone kiosk and its Flossmoor location will welcome a Rainbow Cone truck stationed on site for the 2023 season.

"Bringing together the timeless flavors of Buona's Italian beef and Rainbow Cone's iconic ice cream is a match made in Chicago foodie heaven." said Joe Buonavolanto Ill, third generation Buona family member and VP of Franchise Operations at the company. "The fusion of these two beloved classics in one location has been a delectable success, serving up a taste of Chicago's culinary heritage in every bite."

In addition to Rainbow Cone's dual concept locations with Buona are the company's seasonal and stand-alone locations. North Siders can get a taste of The Original Rainbow Cone at its trucks stationed at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium and Lincoln Park Zoo as well as its Navy Pier stand.

As a beloved South Side brand, The Original Rainbow Cone can also be enjoyed by Chicago White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Coming in late May 2023, South Siders can also get a taste of Rainbow Cone at its new Orland Park location which will join its original Beverly, and Lombard locations as the company's third standalone brick and mortar store.

Rainbow Cone's roaming trucks can be found at various locations around the city and suburbs this summer at https://rainbowcone.com/truck-finder/ . To book an Ice Cream Truck for your private event and festivals visit: https://www.rainbowcone.com/catering/ ; for more information about Rainbow Cone, visit https://rainbowcone.com.

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," stacked with the same five colorful slices of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase our new adventures, like ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly., locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information, https://rainbowcone.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE The Original Rainbow Cone