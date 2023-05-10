Rainbow Cone to Celebrate Grand Opening in Orland Park on May 26

Benefit Night Followed by Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Joined by Orland Park City Officials

ORLAND PARK, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years is proud to announce the grand opening of its third standalone location in the Chicagoland area. The new store, located at 15711 Harlem Ave, Orland Park, 60642 will officially open its doors to the public on May 26. The celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 am; Orland Park city officials will be in attendance and members of the Orland Park and neighboring communities are encouraged to attend.

Get ready for a colorful and delicious experience at Rainbow Cone's newest location in Orland Park!

The Original Rainbow Cone has been a staple of the Chicago dessert scene for over 95 years, with its iconic combination of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet flavors stacked on a tall cone. Rainbow Cone has become a local favorite, with lines stretching down the block during the summer months.

"We're thrilled to be opening our third standalone location," says Lynn Sapp, third generation owner of The Original Rainbow Cone. "Our family has been serving up Rainbow Cones for generations, and we're excited to share our unique flavor with the beloved Orland Park community."

To celebrate the grand opening, Rainbow Cone is hosting a benefit night with Bridge Teen Center on May 23rd from 5 pm-8 pm. During this time, all orders will be 50% off, and Rainbow Cone will donate all proceeds to the Bridge Teen Center. The event is open to the public, and attendees can enjoy their favorite Rainbow Cone flavors while supporting a great cause.

The Bridge Teen Center is a nonprofit teen community center that provides a safe and positive environment for 7th-12th graders to explore their interests and passions through more than 350 different free holistically-designed after-school programs and events each year. Since its founding in 2010, the organization has served over 11,850 different students from 128 different neighboring communities. To learn more, visit www.thebridgeteencenter.org .

The new Orland Park location will be open 11am- 11pm daily. In addition to its famous Rainbow Cones, the store will also offer other treats like shakes, ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches and mini donuts made to order.

"We can't wait to welcome our new customers to the Orland Park location," says Sapp. "Whether you're a longtime fan of Rainbow Cone or trying it for the first time, we guarantee you'll love our unique combination of flavors."

In addition to a grand opening event at the new Orland Park Rainbow Cone, the company will also host a gift card contest. First place will receive $100, second place will receive $50 and third place will receive $25. To enter, visit https://rainbowcone.com/locations/orland-park .

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone", shakes, ice cream cakes & sandwiches, mini donuts, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand locations and showcase its new adventures the company is excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With nine permanent locations scattered across Illinois, one location in Indiana and more locations coming soon to Tennessee and Florida, Rainbow Cone is on a mission to sweeten new markets nationwide. For more information about Rainbow Cone's franchise program, visit https://rainbowconefranchise.com or follow the rainbow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE The Original Rainbow Cone