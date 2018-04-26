Rainbow Design Services Announces Launch of New Multi-Platform App, HELIX

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Development team at Rainbow Design Services is pleased to launch our newest workflow and field collection tool for the telecommunications industry: HELIX. With its fusion of both project assignment and map markup capabilities, HELIX streamlines the overall workflow process, saving businesses time and money.

HELIX allows users to capture field data in real-time, manage work records from a mobile device, and deploy work requests with ease—through automation or individual assignment. HELIX brings an end to the back-and-forth between the office and field techs. It allows for instantaneous field updates to be received, which significantly cuts down on drive times and labor costs.

"In the past, you'd have a field tech that had to physically mark up and mail a map," says Randy Riggs, Technology Director at Rainbow Design Services. "Now, with the data being transferred to the back-office user in real time, it's all done instantaneously." HELIX's format is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing for in-app image markup and editing, automatic geotagging, custom data fields, custom drop-down selectors, and secure cloud-based storage.

Since 1994, the mission of Rainbow Design Services has remained the same — to provide our customers with products and services that are consistently equal to or better than the high standards we set for ourselves. Rainbow Design Services has raised the bar even higher with HELIX, and Rainbow Design Services is excited to show you the difference it can make for your business.

Key Capabilities:

Efficient workflow management

Intuitive design

Cloud-based storage

In-app image markup & editing

Automatic geotagging

Custom data fields

Custom drop-down selectors

Where Can I See More?

For more information about HELIX, please visit http://info.rainbowdesign.net/helix.html.

About Rainbow Design Services

Widely acknowledged as a telecom industry leader, Rainbow Design Services is a full-service engineering and design firm. We specialize in documenting and engineering FTTx, RF, HFC and ISP. We deliver customized GIS & engineering services related to these assets to clients across an expansive range of markets and localities.

Rainbow Design Services is proud of our strong reputation for consistently meeting aggressive deadlines while continually delivering high-quality products that exceed our clients' expectations. Everything we do is done in a GIS (mapping) platform, and thus can be delivered in most any standard CAD/GIS format.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Rainbow Design Services' two decades of practice has resulted in a solid foundation of technical expertise thanks to the dedication of our diverse staff.

Media Contact:

Renee Mardis

Phone: 502-266-5357

Email: renee.mardis@rainbowdesign.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rainbow-design-services-announces-launch-of-new-multi-platform-app-helix-300637421.html

SOURCE Rainbow Design Services

