Rainbow Expands Independent Agent Reach through Partnership with Agentero

Admitted Business Owner's Policy Program Specializing in Restaurants Now Available with Agentero

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow, the leading provider of insurance solutions for restaurants, is thrilled to officially announce the launch of a partnership with Agentero, the digital insurance network.

Rainbow's broad, admitted appetite and tech-enabled, human underwriting expertise provides an important step forward in Agentero's commitment to supporting independent agents, who in turn support small business owners in the food service community. Agentero reinvents the insurance network by offering an end-to-end software platform that simplifies the insurance agency practice, from carrier appointments and market access to quote and bind. The network connects insurance agents to top-rated carriers to save time and deliver a superior customer experience through efficient product distribution.

"Agentero is a great example of a high-impact partner for Rainbow," said Bobby Touran, CEO of Rainbow. "Given the increasingly limited number of markets writing restaurants–despite a growing number of food and beverage establishments–agents need high quality insurance options for their insureds. That's where Rainbow comes in, and the Agentero platform allows Rainbow to help more of those insureds through the Agentero agent community."

"We are committed to enabling the agent distribution channel by connecting independent agents to tech-forward insurers, and restaurants are one of agents' most commonly requested classes" said Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero. "We are excited that Rainbow has joined our network as a partner in our combined mission to improve the insurance buying experience for independent agents and their clients."

Agents with Agentero are now able to enjoy many of the benefits that are unique to Rainbow:

Technology-enabled underwriting with a human in the loop: Rainbow's specialized underwriting expertise allows for precise evaluation of food and beverage establishments, and the company's continuous underwriting approach enables ongoing risk assessment for what is historically one of the commercial industry's trickiest classes of business to underwrite.

Agency Resources: Rainbow offers agents a library of resources to better market to and service the restaurant owner community and empower their efforts around risk mitigation and prevention.

Rainbow Rewards: Rainbow's Rewards program extends its benefits to all policyholders, offering significant credits and lower premiums to establishments committed to safe and proactive operations.



About Rainbow

Founded in 2022, Rainbow is a specialist managing general underwriter building tailored small business insurance programs, starting with restaurants. Through developing insurance products that reward small business owners for putting safety first, and evolve with their business' ups and downs, Rainbow is pioneering the insurance policy that provides peace of mind while also working to help prevent claims. Rainbow offers its agent and broker partners a seamless, instant quote-to-bind experience, and digital partners are able to integrate with Rainbow's powerful yet easy to use API to offer instant quoting to their customers.

For more information on Rainbow, please visit www.userainbow.com.

