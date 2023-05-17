Rainbow Grocery Notice of Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Grocery is issuing notice of a data privacy event that may impact the confidentiality of personal information for a limited number of individuals who shopped at Rainbow Grocery between February 10 and February 26, 2023, and paid by swiping a payment card on one of its PIN pads. Payments using card chip insertion or card taps were unaffected by this event.

On February 26, 2023, Rainbow Grocery discovered a card skimmer on one of its cash register PIN pads. Rainbow Grocery immediately removed the card skimmer and disconnected the PIN pad from its network. Rainbow Grocery promptly commenced an investigation with the help of third-party forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of this incident. Rainbow Grocery also notified Federal law enforcement and worked expeditiously to provide notice to affected individuals.

Rainbow Grocery's investigation determined that an unauthorized person installed a card skimmer on one of Rainbow Grocery's PIN pads and may have wirelessly intercepted certain users' payment card information from magstripe swipe transactions between February 10 and February 26, 2023.

Rainbow Grocery is notifying potentially affected individuals by this media notice and by electronically mailing letters directly to potentially affected individuals. Rainbow Grocery is also notifying certain state regulators, where required, and posting a notice regarding this incident on its website.

Rainbow Grocery encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Rainbow Grocery is providing potentially impacted individuals with credit monitoring and identity restoration services, contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files.

Rainbow Grocery takes this event and the security of the information in its care seriously. Rainbow Grocery apologizes for any inconvenience or concern this event may have caused.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event may call (415) 863-0620 during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 7 days a week (excluding U.S. holidays). Individuals may also write to Rainbow Grocery at 1745 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. Additional information can also be found on Rainbow Grocery's website at www.rainbow.coop.

