Rainbow Hand Sanitizers to Fight the Pandemic

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to help combat the global pandemic, Ball Aerosol Packaging Devizes (UK) has taken action to support local communities during the COVID-19 lockdown. Taking the initiative, Ball reached out to collaborate with renowned manufacturers Reabrook Ltd and the Lindal Group. The three companies worked together to design, produce and fill 25,000 cans of Rainbow hand sanitizer.

Ball Corporation collaborates with renowned manufacturers Reabrook Ltd and the Lindal Group to design, produce and fill 25,000 cans of Rainbow hand sanitiser for local communities.

A lot of work went into the development of the aerosol itself, including 12 weeks of stability testing, conducted after the successful formula was developed. The result confirms the efficacy of the product and supports the claim that the product is effective against all enveloped viruses. The hand sanitizer is packaged in Ball's aluminium aerosol cans, and accommodates Lindal's valve and actuator technology. It is to be filled on one of Reabrook's high-speed filling lines and safety checked with leak detection and pressure testing to ensure the product is safe for consumer use. The products will be divided equally between the three groups, allowing the companies to distribute cans to each of their local communities.

During these very trying times, the proactive partnership and quick decision making between these three companies allowed this project to be executed with impressive expediency.

"At Ball, we are committed to supporting our communities with meaningful and impactful actions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," says Natalie Cox, senior key account manager at Ball Aerosol Packaging. "The communities where we live and work are an integral part of who we are, and during this time of great need, we want to share our expertise to fight the virus and protect those near and dear to us."

She concludes, "We are delighted to work in partnership with Reabrook and Lindal to produce a concrete product to stop the virus from spreading in our communities."

The slim, lightweight design of Ball's eco-friendly cans are printed using Eyeris® HD printing technology, and vibrantly communicate how to stay safe in the pandemic and fight the virus. They are produced from infinitely recyclable aluminium, which allows them to be easily and safely disposed of, minimizing any risk of contamination. This environmentally conscious solution by Ball is both a wonderfully positive step in fighting the virus and a testament to its commitment to sustainability.

