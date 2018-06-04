Rainbow International Offers Homeowners Tips On How To Prevent Permanent Water Damage

WACO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent severe weather and flooding sweeping the nation, Rainbow International, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential and commercial restoration service provider, is offering homeowners a list of critical flood-response tips to keep in mind during the aftermath of storm destruction.

"Much like solving a crime, the first 48 hours after flooding occurs within your home or business are critical," said Cary Fairless, president of Rainbow International. "Not only can flood waters cause cosmetic damages to your carpets or furniture, but stagnant flood water can also become a breeding ground for bacteria, which can lead to serious health issues for you and your family. If you don't take the proper precautions to mitigate your home after a disaster, the recovery process can potentially become overwhelming, which is why we encourage homeowners to reach out to reputable professionals like Rainbow International."

Below is a breakdown of the process that occurs in your home after a flooding occurs, along with steps homeowners can take to save your home and avoid home service scams:

Effects of Water Damage

During flood cleanup, no matter the severity, you should always turn off electrical and gas services to avoid electric shock or gas leaks that could cause an explosion.

If wiring and/or gas lines are damaged in the flood, rewiring and installing new gas lines may be necessary to get your home back up and running. This could leave you without utilities for an extended time.

Flood water is categorized into three categories based on the flood source:

Category 1 : Clean water from sanitary sources.

Category 2 : Grey water contains significant contamination and has the potential to cause discomfort or sickness if contacted or consumed by humans. Some examples of category 2 water are, but not limited to: discharge from dishwashers, washing machines or seepage from hydrostatic pressure.

Category 3 : Black water is extremely contaminated and can contain pathogenic, toxigenic, or other harmful agents, which can cause significant adverse reactions to humans, if contacted or consumed. Some examples are, but not limited to: sewage, waste line backflows, water from flooding or rising seawater; and other contaminated water entering or affecting the indoor environment, such as wind-driven rain from hurricanes, or tropical storms.

: Black water is extremely contaminated and can contain pathogenic, toxigenic, or other harmful agents, which can cause significant adverse reactions to humans, if contacted or consumed. Some examples are, but not limited to: sewage, waste line backflows, water from flooding or rising seawater; and other contaminated water entering or affecting the indoor environment, such as wind-driven rain from hurricanes, or tropical storms. The final 24 hours in the 48-hour window are vital in the fight against mold. This is a very small window and without action, mold will reproduce rapidly and create an uninhabitable environment.

Mold doesn't just damage your belongings and the structural integrity of your home – it could even be toxic to your health, causing breathing problems and allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Without a fast response following a flood, rampant mold growth could take over your house and, in extreme cases, cause the structure to be condemned.

If your home is completely submerged in floodwater, remediation and repair costs could easily exceed the cost to move. In extreme cases like this, starting from scratch may be the only option.

If your home is completely submerged in floodwater, remediation and repair costs could easily exceed the cost to move. In extreme cases like this, starting from scratch may be the only option.

If severe water damage leaves you wondering what recovery will look like, contact your local Rainbow International.

