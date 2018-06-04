Rainbow International Shares Hurricane Preparedness Tips For Homeowners

WACO, Texas, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With hurricane season officially here, Rainbow International, a Neighborly company and the nation's leading residential and commercial restoration service provider, is helping homeowners who live in areas impacted by hurricanes and tropical storms prepare for the risk of property damage by sharing a list of tips to keep in mind before a storm hits.

"By their very nature, hurricanes can be a particularly devastating event because there is often little time to prepare, and many homeowners make the dangerous mistake of waiting until the last minute to organize their home and purchase emergency provisions," said Cary Fairless, president of Rainbow International. "We encourage homeowners in high-risk regions to get prepared now and take the necessary steps to fortify their property, and hope that sharing these tips will help keep their homes and families safe throughout the hurricane season."

Rainbow International's tips for reducing the severity of a hurricane or tropical storm's effects include:

Keep supplies handy: Dedicate storage for a three-day supply of water, dried or canned foods, and other essentials. Not sure what you need? Consult FEMA's emergency supply list. Having the right supplies is among the top hurricane season tips.

Dedicate storage for a three-day supply of water, dried or canned foods, and other essentials. Not sure what you need? Consult FEMA's emergency supply list. Having the right supplies is among the top hurricane season tips. Unplug electronics – even if you have a surge protector: This is the best protection against surge-related damage.

This is the best protection against surge-related damage. Check for leaks: Check doors, windows, and walls, such as areas where cables and pipes enter, for openings that could allow water to penetrate.

Check doors, windows, and walls, such as areas where cables and pipes enter, for openings that could allow water to penetrate. Prepare for long-term outages: Consider purchasing a generator. It doesn't have to be the pricey, whole-house version. Even one that's big enough to run a refrigerator and plug in a few essentials can really make life easier. Consider what you can't live without if you were to be without electricity for a few days – such as a sump pump or well pump – and select a model that best fits your needs.

Consider purchasing a generator. It doesn't have to be the pricey, whole-house version. Even one that's big enough to run a refrigerator and plug in a few essentials can really make life easier. Consider what you can't live without if you were to be without electricity for a few days – such as a sump pump or well pump – and select a model that best fits your needs. Trim trees and shrubbery: Trim back any branches touching your home. If they rub your roof, they could pull parts of it off in a storm. Keep trees well pruned to allow wind to pass through with minimal damage and debris. Consider re-grading around trees to strengthen the ground and give roots something to cling to.

Trim back any branches touching your home. If they rub your roof, they could pull parts of it off in a storm. Keep trees well pruned to allow wind to pass through with minimal damage and debris. Consider re-grading around trees to strengthen the ground and give roots something to cling to. Clean gutters: This could prevent potential roof damage and flooding inside your home.

This could prevent potential roof damage and flooding inside your home. Clear clutter: Prevent items from flying off to Oz. Get rid of items you are no longer using, which can turn into projectiles. Bring lightweight outdoor items such as patio furniture, plants, toys, and trashcans inside.

Prevent items from flying off to Oz. Get rid of items you are no longer using, which can turn into projectiles. Bring lightweight outdoor items such as patio furniture, plants, toys, and trashcans inside. Secure your home: Highly recommended are window shutters (not the pretty ones – the ones that protect your glass), roof clips (to hold your roof on – it is NOT too heavy to fly away), and garage door braces (to keep your garage door from blowing away). Anchor fuel tanks as well. Ensure all items are professionally installed.

Highly recommended are window shutters (not the pretty ones – the ones that protect your glass), roof clips (to hold your roof on – it is NOT too heavy to fly away), and garage door braces (to keep your garage door from blowing away). Anchor fuel tanks as well. Ensure all items are professionally installed. Verify insurance coverage: Avoid the wind and water debate. Check your homeowner's policy and purchase additional flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program to ensure you have adequate protection if necessary.

With more than 400 locations worldwide, Rainbow International offers consumers assistance before the storm hits with professional board up and tarp over services as well post-storm clean up in the event of water damage, or content cleaning for residential and commercial property owners. The company is part of Neighborly, a community of home service experts that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Additional information about Neighborly can be found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Rainbow International, visit www.rainbowintl.com and to learn more about franchising opportunities with all Dwyer Group's Neighborly companies, visit www.leadingtheserviceindustry.com.

About Rainbow International®:

Rainbow International®, a Neighborly company, is a global franchise organization providing residential and commercial restoration and cleaning services. Rainbow International franchisees offer a broad range of damage restoration services ranging from water, smoke and fire damage to carpet and upholstery cleaning and deodorization from more than 400 locations worldwide. Established by Dwyer Group®, Don Dwyer in 1981, Rainbow International is part of Neighborly, a community of home service experts, leveraging Dwyer Group's nearly 2,500 professional home service experts across 13 brands in the U.S. and Canada with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands include: Aire Serv®, Five Star Painting®, Glass Doctor®, Portland Glass®, Molly Maid®, Mr. Appliance®, Mr. Electric®, Mr. Handyman®, Mr. Rooter®, ProTect Painters®, Rainbow International®, Window Genie® and The Grounds Guys®. Additional information about Neighborly can be found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Rainbow International, visit www.RainbowIntl.com and to learn about franchising opportunities with all Dwyer Group's Neighborly companies, visit www.leadingtheserviceindustry.com.

