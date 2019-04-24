Rainbow Light and Vitamin Angels Celebrate 25 years of Helping Women and Children in Need with Vitamin Drops in 25 U.S. Communities

SUNRISE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Light® (www.rainbowlight.com), a leading developer of vitamins and supplements, today announced that it will be honoring 25 years of working with Vitamin Angels to protect families from malnutrition by organizing 25 Vitamin Drops in underserved communities across the United States; kicking off in California this April with the support of actress, activist, and entrepreneur Jamie King.

Vitamin Angels® (www.vitaminangels.org), is a global public health organization that distributes life-saving vitamins to at-risk women and children in the U.S. and around the world. Rainbow Light is a founding partner of the organization.

Jaime King, a staunch supporter of women's health, will attend the initial celebration on April 30th at Claris Health, a clinic that provides life-changing medical, mental health and support services to women, men and families, in Inglewood, CA. From there, drops will continue through June, to 24 additional cities coast to coast, from Florida and Illinois to Texas and New Jersey, donating essential vitamins to women and families in need of quality nutrition. Additionally, for every bottle of Rainbow Light Women's One and Prenatal One Multivitamins purchased from May 1 - June 30 – or a share of the Rainbow Light Shine Your Light™ campaign on social media – Rainbow Light will donate a portion of the purchase price directly to Vitamin Angels, up to $25,000*.

"Since 1994, Rainbow Light has been a founding partner and steadfast supporter of our mission. While we have achieved so much together over the last 25 years, we know there is still more work to be done in the fight against malnutrition," said Howard Schiffer, Founder of Vitamin Angels. "We are grateful for Rainbow Light's commitment to improve the lives of at-risk mothers and children around the world and look forward to continuing to make a significant impact in global public health together."

Since the very beginning, Rainbow Light has provided unwavering support to Vitamin Angels with donations that have reached mothers around the world from Philippines and the Ivory Coast to Peru, and beyond. By tying contributions to sales of Rainbow Light's Prenatal One Multivitamin, the brand has reported exponential increases in annual giving as well. Additionally, the launch of Rainbow Light's 1% for Global Good program in 2016 has more than doubled its contributions, enabling Vitamin Angels to serve even more pregnant women around the world.

"As we continue our partnership with Vitamin Angels, we help more mothers every single day, which is a top priority," said Michael Costello, Senior Vice President and GM of Rainbow Light, a business of The Clorox Company. "We are motivated to keep going, to keep figuring out how we can make this life-changing partnership work for the next 25 years - and the next one hundred years to come."

For more information or to purchase Rainbow Light products please visit www.rainbowlight.com. For more information on Vitamin Angels please visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Rainbow Light

Rainbow Light, a business of The Clorox Company, is a leading developer of vitamins and supplements. Through Rainbow Light's 1% for Global Good donation program, every Rainbow Light customer is a partner in ending under-nutrition. Each product sale helps provide life-changing prenatal supplements to mothers and babies around the world – creating positive ripple effects for generations to come. Rainbow Light is a leader in environmental responsibility. Its 100% upcycled Eco Guard® packaging keeps millions of plastic bottles from oceans and natural habitats every year. To learn more, visit www.rainbowlight.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

*For T&Cs, see https://pxlme.me/Sfss1sKb.

About Vitamin Angels

Since 1994, Vitamin Angels has fought to protect pregnant women, mothers, and young children from chronic malnutrition. This year, Vitamin Angels will provide life-saving vitamins and minerals to over 70 million women and children in more than 70 countries and in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Claris Health

Since 1976, Claris Health ("Claris") has served the greater West and South Los Angeles communities as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community care clinic caring for women, men, young adults and families with children under the age of five. Claris' mission is to equip and care for individuals and their families before, during and after a pregnancy or sexual health concern. This mission is accomplished by offering free and low-cost medical care, therapy, education, ongoing support services, and community resources to those in need. To learn more, visit www.clarishealth.org.

