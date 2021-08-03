Rainbow PUSH Coalition And Rev. Jesse Jackson To Hold 55th Annual Convention To Focus On Leveling The Playing Field In The Era Of COVID-19

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), headed by founder and president Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. RPC today announces upcoming sessions in this year's convention, Beyond Freedom to Equality: Leveling the Playing Field in the Era of COVID. Across the country, minorities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic whether in urban, suburban or rural areas and across all age groups. This year's conference addresses critical issues such as voter suppression, education equality, access to healthcare, inclusion in corporate America, employment and housing.

There are 14 virtual sessions hosted by global dignitaries, educators, government officials, Fortune 100 executives and other notable speakers. General admission is free.

Register HERE and see the full agenda: bit.ly/55THCONVENTION.

Conference Agenda Highlights

Health Equity / Access to Healthcare / Our People and the Pandemic featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D., NIAID Director and "Zeke" Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania

A discussion on the pandemic and its extraordinary and ongoing impact on people everywhere, but especially how it is hitting the black and brown communities.

Watch Here: @RainbowPUSHCoalition

Tuesday, August 3

International Townhall Addressing Racism Across the Globe

In many parts of the world, racism and race relations is going in the wrong direction—the global reaction to George Floyd's murder turned into a flashpoint for this topic. This session will feature panelists from around the world who will share their thoughts and recommendations to address racism.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

International Women's Roundtable and Luncheon - "We Wear Many Hats" opening remarks from Rep. Stacey Abrams

This session will frame key public policy issues women are fighting for in America and critical issues women face across the globe. It will include leaders organizations such as, the National Council of Negro Women, National Organization for Women, League of Women Voters of the Illinois and the Consul General for the Republic of South Africa Consulate.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Business Diversity Roundtable - "Achieving Diversity & Inclusion in Corporate America"

This panel is designed to review the impact of corporate diversity in c-suites, board of directors and management on the viability of the corporation and the corporate presence in the community.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3, 3:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Wednesday, August 4

Present Day Wall Street – "How Do We Achieve A Level Playing Field? Moderated by John Rogers, Co-CEO and CIO, Ariel Investments

This session will address issues of racial and gender inequity on Wall Street and what can be done to drive solutions within the financial industry.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 4, 3:30 – 4:30 pm CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Criminal Justice & Police Reform Townhall featuring Ben Crump and other prominent attorneys. Also featuring Darnella Frazier, who recorded the murder of George Floyd.

This session will address issues of police-initiated misconduct in cities around the U.S., and what can be done to drive police reform at a local level.

WHEN: Wednesday August 4, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Thursday, August 5

Labor Session - The State of Labor and Challenges They Are Facing in the 21st Century and Beyond featuring Richard Trumka, President AFL-CIO

This session will focus on how labor is fairing in the era of COVID, and where labor is headed.

WHEN: Thursday, August 5, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Friday, August 6

French Legion of Honor Award to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. who is receiving the highest French order of Merit from the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

WHEN: Friday, August 6, Noon – 1:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Virtual Event Registration

Keep up with Rev. Jackson and the work of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at www.rainbowpush.org. Follow the organization on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Chinta Strausberg

[email protected]

312.371.7730

Alanna Ford

[email protected]

773.575.1945

SOURCE Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Related Links

https://www.rainbowpush.org

