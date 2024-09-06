Rainbow Robotics to Attend IMTS 2024, the World's Largest Machine Tool Exhibition

Aggressively pursuing the U.S. market for collaborative robots with special discounts during the exhibition

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Robotics (CEO Jungho Lee) announced on the 5th that the company would attend IMTS 2024, the world's largest machine tool exhibition being held for six days from September 9th to 14th in Chicago, USA.

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024 is one of the world's top three exhibitions for the machine tool industry, showcasing innovative digital technologies in the manufacturing industry, including processing, assembly, logistics, and inspection.

Rainbow Robotics will be showcasing at least 10 different robot platforms at IMTS 2024, held in the U.S.

Rainbow Robotics will be exhibiting at least 10 robot platforms, including four collaborative robots in the RB series, two collaborative robot automation systems, two mobile robots (a serving robot and an AMR), a quadrupedal robot (RBQ-10), and the first wheeled humanoid bipedal robot developed in Korea (RB-Y1).

In particular, at this exhibition, Rainbow Robotics plans to sell four collaborative robots, the RB series' RB3-1200, RB5-850, RB10-1300, and RB16-900, which have a competitive price advantage over competitors due to their low-cost rate by applying core components such as drivers, encoders, brakes, and controllers developed in-house, at a special discounted price, and plans to conduct assertive sales activities to secure substantial sales.

The company has also developed software (SW) to provide robots that perform the required functions and that are optimized for customer needs without requiring users to learn new skills. This enables users to lower the cost of manufacturing their products, allowing them to reliably deliver quality products and services to their customers.

Existing industrial robots need to be separated from human workers by a safety fence. However, collaborative robots, which can work alongside workers without a fence, can share tasks with them and even replace insufficient production workers, greatly increasing production efficiency. Against this backdrop, the global collaborative robotics market is growing at an average annual rate of 33%, in line with the trend of the decreasing labor force and increasing labor costs.

According to global research firm Market & Markets, the global market for collaborative robots is expected to grow from USD 836.24 million in 2020 to USD 5.08849 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 43.5%, as the labor force decreases and labor costs increase in the post-COVID-19 era.

A representative from Rainbow Robotics commented that, "The RB series of collaborative robots has been introduced to the largest CNC machine tending automation process in Korea and has been recognized for its product quality. We plan to utilize these references to target the North American machine tool automation market."

Rainbow Robotics established a local branch in Schaumburg, Illinois, U.S. in 2023, with a dedicated organization for collaborative robot sales and customer management. In particular, this October, Rainbow Robotics plans to expand and relocate its U.S. branch to provide a variety of services for North American customers, including training facilities and demo rooms. In addition, Rainbow Robotics has designed all products for export to the North American market in accordance with international standards, and obtained NRTL certification in the U.S. and CSA certification in Canada through global certification organization TÜV SÜD to expand its share in the North American collaborative robot market.

