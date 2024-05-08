Rainbow Ryders Expands to Utah, Offering Flights in All Four Corners

Largest Hot Air Balloon Operator Continues Growth Across Southwest

PHOENIX, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company is bringing its award-winning bucket list experience to Utah starting next month. The largest hot air balloon operator continues to grow across the Southwest after 41 years in business and almost 50 balloons later.

"We are thrilled to now be in all four corners of the Southwest," says Scott Appelman, Founder and CEO of Rainbow Ryders. "It's remarkable that we get to offer this incredible experience in some of the most beautiful and dynamic landscapes in the country."

Rainbow Ryders expands to Utah Rainbow Ryders now offers flights in all Four Corners

Daily sunrise flights will be available for booking in Utah starting June 1st through September 23rd, 2024 and will take flight just north of Park City, near Kimball Junction. On the morning of your flight, adventure seekers will meet the crew at the Black Rock Mountain Resort, located at 909 W Peace Tree Trail in Heber City, Utah. From there, Rainbow Ryders will drive passengers to the launch site where they can watch the balloons come to life. Guests will enjoy a roughly 45 minute to one hour flight amongst the beauty of Utah. Upon landing, you will indulge in a post-flight celebration. Prices start at $350 per person for a shared basket experience. Black Rock Mountain Resort is offering 20 percent off hotel rooms for Rainbow Ryders passengers and 25 percent off food and beverage at their restaurant after flights.

Rainbow Ryders rises above the rest with daily hot air balloon rides in the Southwest, serving adventure seekers in Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado, since 1983. The company credits its success to providing unrivaled customer service, pilot expertise and safety, along with being the ultimate bucket list experience.

For more information on Rainbow Ryders or to book your bucket list experience in the four corners, visit https://rainbowryders.com or follow them on social media at @rainbowryders.

About Rainbow Ryders:

Founded in 1983, Rainbow Ryders is the largest hot air balloon company in the United States. Rainbow Ryders offers flights in Phoenix, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs and now Park City, for every occasion and any size group. From family vacations to corporate events, wedding proposals or to check it off your bucket list, Rainbow Ryders delights folks of all ages with an incredible, thrill-seeking experience. With 40 balloons in their fleet, Rainbow Ryders is the official hot air balloon ride operator at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift-Off. Rainbow Ryders pilots have flown more than 100,000 hours, serving 40,000 passengers per year. For more information on the company or to your bucket list experience, visit: https://rainbowryders.com/.

Media Contact:

Robyn Patterson, Mack Media Relations

[email protected]

Direct - 480-242-8001

SOURCE Rainbow Ryders