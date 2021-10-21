Rainbow Vomit Creates Epic Rolling Stones Mural for Upcoming Cotton Bowl Concert

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of their newest installation this winter, Rainbow Vomit is the place to be seen in Dallas. The creatives behind Rainbow Vomit, Dallas' #1 rated immersive art exhibit, have captured the spirit of the Stones as they unveil an unparalleled homage to the rock and roll royalty on the façade of their and neighboring Italian restaurant and record lounge Tarintino's storefront in Expo Park, which is located across from Fair Park.

Rainbow Vomit

"The Rolling Stones are iconic in so many ways. To show our excitement for their upcoming concert at the Cotton Bowl on November 2, it only seemed natural to find a unique way to merge Rainbow Vomit's signature brand with the lips that have graced millions of stadiums, billboards, bedroom walls and bumper stickers over the last fifty years or so," says Deanna Theis, Lead Artist and Curator of Rainbow Vomit.

For a limited time, visitors to Rainbow Vomit at Expo Park will be able to capture this one-of-a-kind wall-art to share their fandom as well as have a chance to win tickets to one of the most anticipated concerts in recent history. The giveaway will run through October 29th, enter here for a chance to win tickets to the biggest show of the year!

"We are so excited to welcome concerts back into Cotton Bowl Stadium," says Julian Bowman, Senior Marketing Director at Fair Park. "Coming off the recent Fair Park Cultural District designation, it's encouraging to see our neighbors join forces to support the events and entertainment we bring to the community through art."

Located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART, Rainbow Vomit's 2600-square foot space has been wowing patrons for almost three years. They have welcomed more than 50,000 visitors with more than 2000 positive online reviews. "What we have found to be the most enjoyable part of Rainbow Vomit is the millions of photos that are taken and shared with friends, family and the culturally curious. We are positive that this homage to the Rolling Stones will multiply that number and put even more smiles on faces, in person and digitally!" says Theis.

Rainbow Vomit is currently closed for renovations. Regular tours resume on October 30, with a special reopening concert event, Imaginarium: An Arabian Nights Soirée featuring Allen Hulsey, on October 29. In collaboration with the non-profit Exude Love Foundation, Rainbow Vomit will be offering all sorts of special programming throughout the rest of the year, including a rare appearance by renowned electronic music producer Acid Pauli on November 5 and a variety entertainment show produced by the RadiantSolz performance troupe on November 14th.

For more information and tickets to events, visit rainbowvomit.com

To enter the giveaway, visit bit.ly/RVstonescontest

