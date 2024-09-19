Rainbow Wool - the first fashion statement made from the wool of gay sheep

A sheep farm in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany produces the first textile made from the wool of gay rams, making a bold fashion statement for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Wool is launching the world's first collection made from the wool of gay rams. The proceeds will benefit LSVD+ – the Federation Queer Diversity.

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homosexuality is considered a crime in 62 countries around the world. That is why Rainbow Wool finances projects that make queer people visible and supports their fight for equality.

Bill Kaulitz Bil Kaulitz and one of the sheep from the Stücke farm.

The yarn for Rainbow Wool comes from more than 20 gay sheep at the Stücke farm in Löhne, Germany. Shepherd Michael Stücke is a member of the Gayfarmer Association and offers gay rams, which are often considered "worthless" in industrial farming and are usually killed, a safe life on his farm. Here, they continuously produce high-quality wool for Rainbow Wool's statement looks.

Tokio Hotel Singer Bill Kaulitz: The star on the farm

First fan: Bill Kaulitz (35) is committed to the project and has co-designed Rainbow Wool's haute couture look with designers Danny Reinke and Kilian Kerner. Additionally, a unique fashion collection has been created, featuring statement pieces such as shoelaces, patches, and caps. It will be available from September 13 at rainbow-wool.de.

Bill and His Sponsored Sheep

Shepherd Stücke also offers sheep sponsorships: "With the additional income, I can produce more Rainbow Wool and support even more initiatives that enable queer people to live equal lives." At the same time, more gay rams are saved from slaughter.

By the way, Bill Kaulitz is already involved. His sponsored sheep are named Karl and Wolli.

Rainbow Wool: The Style of Solidarity

Rainbow Wool is actively seeking collaborations with fashion companies and invites them to incorporate this unique wool into their designs – as a statement for inclusivity in the fashion world.

The idea for Rainbow Wool was developed by Serviceplan.

