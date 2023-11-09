RAINBOWS UNITED FOSTER PLAY FOR ALL CHILDREN WITH NEW TURF PLAYGROUNDS PROVIDED BY HELLAS

Hellas

Nov. 9, 2023

WICHITA, Kansas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbows United is a haven of hope in the Wichita area. With a mission of enhancing the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services, Rainbows United is on the leading edge of implementing the latest, most effective therapies for children with developmental delays.

Recently, Rainbows United focused fundraising efforts to make the playgrounds at their center more accessible to children with wheelchairs and walkers, and a bit more comfortable for everyone with the addition of synthetic turf from Hellas.

"Hellas replaced the sand and pebbles on two of our playgrounds with turf that included extra padding to ensure our children were safe," says Michelle Croomes, Early Care and Education Coordinator for Rainbows United. "These upgrades are significant for children with special needs and those with mobility challenges. The flat, even, and cushioned surface allows for children of all abilities to enjoy playing outside and interacting with fun playground equipment."

The installation process was also an enriching experience for both Hellas workers and the children at Rainbows United. Curious kids had many questions about their new playground, Hellas team members on site and Rainbows United staff allocated time for children to ask questions about the process and their new playground. Translators aided conversation with students and teachers making it a great learning opportunity for all.

"This project touched lots of hearts," says Hellas Vice President of Sales – Central Region Michelle Kuhns. "Our team enjoyed interacting with the children and making a connection with the kids who will benefit from this project in important ways. Play is something that all children should have access to, and we are proud to be a part of this project for Rainbows United."

The new Hellas playground surfaces at Rainbows United provide an opportunity to foster a sense of inclusivity and belonging for children of all abilities.

For more information about Rainbows United and the services provided, please visit their website at rainbowsunited.org.

Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces, lights, and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed game day and/or practice facility fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers. Hellas has more than 16 offices around the globe to serve the unique needs of clients in their region. For more information about Hellas, visit Hellas.com.

Rainbows United, Inc. serves more than 4,000 children newborn to 21 years of age with special needs or at risk throughout Butler, Sedgwick, and Sumner Counties in Kansas each year. Rainbows United is dedicated to enhancing the lives of children with special needs and their families by bringing together community resources and providing customized services. The Agency celebrated 50 years of service in 2022. For more information, please visit RainbowsUnited.org.

