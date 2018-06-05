RainCastle's Healthcare Transparency Website Goes Live for State of Massachusetts

"From day one, RainCastle demonstrated an uncanny ability to transform the extreme complexity of the healthcare system into a user-friendly experience that we believe will be a most valuable resource for the citizens of Massachusetts," said Margaret Anschutz, Special Projects Manager, Center for Health Information and Analytics.

Paul Regensburg, RainCastle's President and Creative Director, said his team collaborated to fulfill a variety of goals:

Brand and name the website

Compare treatment costs

Compare provider quality

Provide answers to healthcare questions

Troubleshoot common issues about insurance and healthcare

Read more about the CompareCare website in RainCastle's case study and in this Boston Globe article.

