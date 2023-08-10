Raines Breathes New Life into Historic Waynesville Inn & Golf Club: A Modern Retreat Rooted in Timeless Tradition

FLORENCE, S.C., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines has opened the newly renovated Waynesville Inn & Golf Club. With the legacy of the historic Donald Ross-designed course at the heart of the company's vision, Raines, in partnership with Bobby Weed Golf Design, has transformed this iconic destination into a perfect blend of refined amenities and top-notch golf, all set within the stunning Western North Carolina landscape.

Following two years of meticulous renovation and rebranding under the direction of Woven by Raines, a specialized company division providing a unique development and management approach to boutique hotels, Waynesville Inn & Golf Club now stands as a testament to its enduring allure and celebrated legacy.

"Our goal was to create a place where members and guests can enjoy both the laid-back charm of the mountains and the comfortable, updated amenities," said David Tart, managing partner at Raines. "We took great care to preserve the Inn's history while adding conveniences that today's guests appreciate. From the refreshed rooms to the improved facilities, everything has been thought through to enhance the guest experience. We're pretty excited about what we've done here — bringing the past and the present together — and we hope our members and guests will love it as much as we do."

Tracing Back the Rich Legacy of the Property

Waynesville Inn & Golf Club has a rich history dating back to a local dairy farm in the early 1920s. The property has experienced several transformational milestones, each contributing to its stature as a premier golf destination.

In 1926, the Waynesville Country Club was established based on a sketch from the legendary architect Donald Ross. A community-supported expansion in 1929 allowed the club to grow further, adding to its legacy. The addition of the charming Woodcrest building in 1939 was a significant step in accommodating the increasing demand for extended stays.

The transformative vision of W.T. Eller and George Kimball, who purchased the club in 1946, led to further improvements that enhanced the club's appeal. Fast-forward to the 2000s, and a series of upgrades took place, including revamping the Golfview building and constructing a new Brookside building. In 2006, the property was purchased by David Stubbs and Sammy Carver, leading to its transformation into Waynesville Inn - Golf Resort and Spa in 2009.

Charting the Path Forward: The Property's Future Vision

The historic 165-acre property of the Waynesville Inn & Golf Club now boasts 72 newly refurbished guest rooms, a comprehensive 18-hole golf course and practice facilities, a vast 6,000 square feet of flexible event space, an inviting Event Lawn, and a variety of dining options that seamlessly adapt to any event or occasion.

Guests at Waynesville Inn & Golf Club can choose from various accommodation options; each imbued with a distinct charm. The historic Inn offers nostalgia-infused rooms in the building dating back to 1926, while the Brookside rooms resonate with a classic '60s roadside motel vibe. Those seeking proximity to the historic "Ross 9" can opt for the Golfview rooms that boast private balconies with sweeping course views. Meanwhile, the Golf Cottages off Hole #9 offer spacious rooms with home-like comforts, perfect for unwinding after a day's activities. In addition to golf, Waynesville Inn & Golf Club's location lies in close proximity to all that Western NC has to offer, including world class hiking, fishing, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Harrah's Cherokee Casino.

"We are proud to be part of this transformative journey at Waynesville Inn & Golf Club," said Bobby Weed, founder of Bobby Weed Golf Design. "Our focus was on honoring the course's historic roots while infusing it with the demands of modern golf. The resulting design showcases a thoughtful blend of tradition and innovation within a stunning mountain backdrop. It's been a privilege to participate with Raines in reigniting the course's vibrancy, and we eagerly anticipate seeing players relish in the unique golf experience we've created."

Building on the legacy of famed golf architect Donald Ross's 1926 "Carolina 9" course, the Waynesville Inn & Golf Club, in partnership with Bobby Weed Golf Design, has artfully reimagined its course into a traditional 18-hole championship course. Maintaining the integrity of the original design, the updated course showcases bent grass tees, fairways, and greens, and offers a 9-hole redesign of Ross's "Original Carolina." The Club boasts state-of-the-art practice facilities, a new fleet of advanced golf carts, and uninterrupted mountain views from its 3,000 ft elevation point, ensuring an unmatched golf experience.

"In partnering with Bobby Weed Golf Design, we've been able to elevate this historic destination into a must-visit hub for golfers and non-golfers alike," said Kerry Ranson, president of operations and partner. "By preserving the heart of the iconic Donald Ross design and incorporating top-notch amenities, we've created a venue that genuinely celebrates the stunning Western North Carolina landscape. We're proud to invite guests to experience this perfect blend of history, comfort, and a superior lodging experience."

The two restaurants, The Grille and the Watershed Tavern, have also been reconceptualized and renamed, offering a wider variety of dining experiences. The Grille caters to guests looking for refined American flavors, wood-fired dishes, and classic American cocktails. The Watershed Tavern, named after Waynesville's historic reservoir, features a rotating selection of wines, local brews and old-world favorites complemented by a seasonal menu.

The property's on-site facilities have been substantially upgraded and diversified, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, a fully-equipped business center, and accommodating rooms for guests with pets.

"The revitalization of the historic Waynesville Inn & Golf Club has been an exceptional journey for us," said Grey Raines, managing partner at Raines. "It embodies what Woven by Raines is all about — cherishing the past, introducing the comforts of the present, and fostering a deep bond with the community. We've successfully blended the property's rich legacy with the conveniences modern guests appreciate. We're thrilled to be a part of Waynesville's vibrant community and add a fresh chapter to a location property that's hosted so many memorable celebrations."

