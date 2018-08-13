Raines Feldman LLP Named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's List of Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines Feldman LLP, a Century City based business law firm, announced today that it was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This twelfth annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Raines Feldman LLP has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and is the highest ranking law firm in the Medium Company category.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;



- Be a publicly or privately held business;



- Have a facility in Los Angeles;



- Have at least 15 employees in Los Angeles;



- Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special event on August 15, 2018, and published in the August 13, 2018 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.

About Raines Feldman LLP: Founded in 2006, Raines Feldman LLP has grown to more than 50 lawyers with offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, and has made a name for itself as one of the most innovative, collaborative law firms in Los Angeles. The firm actively fosters a dynamic, inclusive, supportive culture and rejects preconceived notions about what a law firm is supposed to be. For more information, visit raineslaw.com.

SOURCE Raines Feldman LLP

