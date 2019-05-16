RainFocus Achieves Exponential Growth in 2019

LEHI, Utah, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus, the leading Event Marketing Platform, announced today the completion of its 200th large conference, VMware Radio 2019. RainFocus is contracted to complete over 600 conferences by the end of 2019 and has already secured over 1,000 additional conferences for 2020, with an average attendance over 4,000.

RainFocus has been rapidly gaining customers since the company's first platform deployment for a global Fortune 50 enterprise conference with 45,000+ attendees. Since then, large event-hosting enterprises, such as Oracle, Cisco, and VMware, have all moved their conference management to the RainFocus Platform. Twenty Fortune 1000 companies have also made the switch by bringing their marquee conference portfolios to the platform. This exponential growth marks the beginning of the end for the antiquated apps that are currently domineering the event management industry, as approximately 100 conferences and events are transitioning to RainFocus every month.

"In just over two years, we have seen leading enterprises move their marquee conferences to RainFocus, and we've now begun successfully shifting their portfolio of Tier II and Tier III events to our platform," says Kevin O'Rourke, EVP of Sales. "Our all-in-one platform is built entirely in the cloud, and our clients have seen tremendous gains in team efficiency and event optimization. No longer burdened by the pitfalls of legacy event apps that have been bolted together with little foresight, our clients' event teams are now empowered to build personalized event experiences in minutes versus weeks."

RainFocus will soon deliver its 1,000,000th personalized experience. The company has expanded its reach to manage events in over 30 countries and has been recognized as a marketing thought leader among emerging companies.

"We have a comprehensive platform built to service all levels of event complexity and phenomenal people that deliver a world-class experience for our clients," says Doug Baird, President. "We continually receive comments from our clients touting how our service team and platform are worlds apart from their previous experiences, empowering them to do more with a fraction of the effort."

"I cannot speak highly enough about the product that the RainFocus team delivers and the professionals behind it," says Patty Townley, Director of Technology for Global Events at VMWare. "This team has saved our company weeks of work while enabling us to deliver a significantly better experience to our attendees."

To learn more about what makes RainFocus so appealing to event producers visit: https://www.rainfocus.com/platform/insights/

