RainFocus Announces Base Webinar Upgrades to Unify Virtual and In-Person Event Data Within Its Event Marketing Platform

Base Webinar integrates real-time attendee engagement data directly into martech tools to eliminate data silos between virtual and in-person events

LINDON, Utah, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today introduced enhancements to Base Webinar, a centralized solution for enterprise marketing teams to eliminate data silos by connecting webinar engagement to a single Global Attendee Profile. As 80% of enterprises struggle to integrate event technology with their marketing stacks (per research from Forrester), Base Webinar provides the immediate speed-to-activation required to convert digital engagement into measurable pipeline growth.

Base Webinar integrates real-time attendee engagement data directly into martech tools to eliminate data silos between virtual and in-person events.

The enhancements introduce user-friendly professional production tools within the same platform where attendee data lives. Event marketing teams can leverage broadcast-quality streaming with no external tools needed, create polished branded experiences without added complexity, and drive attendee actions with centralized chat, Q&A, and polls functionality.

What This Means for the Event Marketing Industry

The fragmentation of event data has historically prevented a holistic view of the customer journey. By using Base Webinar to treat webinars as a core component of the total event portfolio rather than isolated broadcasts, organizations can close the 35% "lead conversion gap" (Martal) typically caused by delayed post-webinar follow-ups.

How Base Webinar Works

Part of RainFocus' Base Module offering, Base Webinar provides one platform to plan, promote, deliver, and measure every webinar. Event organizations can deliver brand consistency at scale, analyze data from in-person, hybrid, and field activity in one view, and immediately activate sales and pipeline growth with bidirectional integrations.

What Base Webinar Solves

Most organizations still manage webinars separately from their broader event strategy, creating duplicate contacts, double opt-ins, and attribution gaps that affect sales opportunities.

Webinar tools, event platforms, and CRM platforms are typically three separate record systems with no shared identity. Attendees' brand experience across virtual and in-person programs is fragmented.

Base Webinar pushes engagement signals bidirectionally into Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua, and HubSpot the moment a session ends. Intent scoring, session duration, and poll data are pre-mapped to existing lead scoring models. Sales gets an actionable list as soon as the event ends.

RainFocus incorporates webinar attendance data into the Global Attendee Profile that spans the entire event portfolio, providing a complete picture of how buyers engage before they're ready to buy.

The platform also applies the client's design system — including logo, colors, typography, registration experience, and more — across every event type. Attendees get a consistent experience, whether they're registering for a lunch-and-learn or a global user conference.

Potential Use Cases

Pipeline Generation and Lead Capture: High-intent webinars designed to attract, engage, and convert prospects.

High-intent webinars designed to attract, engage, and convert prospects. Customer Retention: Content-led sessions focused on product education and building expertise, trust, and retention.

Content-led sessions focused on product education and building expertise, trust, and retention. Thought Leadership: Large-scale broadcasts aimed at brand authority and audience growth.

Large-scale broadcasts aimed at brand authority and audience growth. Business Continuity and Governance: Webinars embedded within a broader event and technology strategy.

Quotes

"Most enterprise marketing teams lose momentum because webinar data is trapped in separate systems," says Brian Gates, EVP of Strategy and Growth at RainFocus. "By pushing rich engagement signals directly into the martech stack the moment a session ends, we enable sales teams to strike while the iron is hot."

"Webinars are a continuous catalyst for business relationships, not one-off moments," says JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "By enabling webinar engagement within our Global Attendee Profile, we provide a unified and continuous year-round view of the customer buyer journey."

FAQ

What is Base Webinar, and how does it work?

Base Webinar is a module within the RainFocus platform that allows users to plan, promote, and host virtual events. It captures all engagement data into a single Global Attendee Profile that stays with the participant across all event formats.

How does Base Webinar sync with martech tools like Salesforce and Marketo?

The platform features bidirectional integration. It pushes engagement signals like watch time and poll responses directly into Salesforce records and Marketo programs the moment a webinar ends, triggering immediate automated workflows.

What is the difference between Base Webinar and legacy webinar tools?

Legacy tools often act as "data silos" that require manual uploads to CRMs. Base Webinar is natively part of the broader event strategy, ensuring zero attribution gaps and a consistent brand experience across virtual and in-person environments.

Learn More

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

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SOURCE RainFocus