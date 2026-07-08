RainFocus Launches AI Agent Connectivity for Event Data with MCP Profiles

The first native MCP with an enterprise-grade OAuth security layer provides fast, accurate answers from live event data during high-stakes event execution windows.

LINDON, Utah, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced the availability of Model Context Protocol (MCP) Profiles as part of RainFocus Nexus, an intelligent collaboration system for event marketing operations, designed for the agentic web.

What This Means for the Market

The first native MCP with an enterprise-grade OAuth security layer provides fast, accurate answers from live event data during high-stakes event execution windows.

Event teams have always held rich data, but access is often bottlenecked by manual exports, pivot tables, or waiting on data teams. RainFocus MCP Profiles deliver live event intelligence directly to event strategists in real time, so they can move at the speed of their events.

Teams can manage events with fewer service tickets, less dependency on technical resources, and greater confidence that every decision is backed by accurate, real-time data.

More than an efficiency builder, MCP Profiles makes event planners and strategists more effective and visible within their organizations by empowering them to surface insights and act on data in real time. They view live session capacity, resolve last-minute speaker changes across hundreds of records, respond to an executive's question on-site, and more. RainFocus' single, unified global attendee profile ensures every piece of data is clean, connected, and trustworthy.

Key Capabilities and Differentiators

Per-Event Scoping: Planners activate and control tool access event by event, setting exactly who can see and do what.

Planners activate and control tool access event by event, setting exactly who can see and do what. OAuth-Secured Authentication: Every MCP action is tied to an administrator's identity with enterprise-grade governance, including per-user authentication, role-based access control, and full audit logging.

Every MCP action is tied to an administrator's identity with enterprise-grade governance, including per-user authentication, role-based access control, and full audit logging. Bidirectional Actions: Agents can read data and write changes such as pulling live session capacity, closing registration for a sold-out track, or updating speaker details in natural language.

Agents can read data and write changes such as pulling live session capacity, closing registration for a sold-out track, or updating speaker details in natural language. Democratized Event Control: Non-technical admins and partners can query and manage complex event settings without touching a setup menu.

Potential Use Cases

Incomplete Profile Flagging: Find attendees or speakers with missing required fields such as bio, headshot, or contact information before event deadlines.

Find attendees or speakers with missing required fields such as bio, headshot, or contact information before event deadlines. Exhibitor Data Completeness: Surface exhibitor profiles with missing booth descriptions, logos, or contact assignments before the event guide publishes.

Surface exhibitor profiles with missing booth descriptions, logos, or contact assignments before the event guide publishes. Session Data Validation: Check session records for missing abstracts, unassigned rooms, or speakers without confirmed status.

Check session records for missing abstracts, unassigned rooms, or speakers without confirmed status. Room Capacity vs. Registration: Compare session registrations against room capacity and flag over-subscribed sessions that may require room changes or waitlists.

Compare session registrations against room capacity and flag over-subscribed sessions that may require room changes or waitlists. On-Site Check-In Status: During the event, query how many registered attendees have checked in by session, track, or time block.

About RainFocus Nexus

MCP Profiles is the latest addition to RainFocus Nexus, a growing system of specialized AI agents built to act as teammates to event marketing teams. RainFocus continues to expand and deepen the capabilities across the Nexus platform, with ongoing updates to its core agents:

Configuration Agent automates the complex, repetitive workflow setup that consumes hours of event operations time, translating instructions into platform configuration so teams can move faster from planning to execution. Live RainFocus event data gives teams instant, accurate answers from their own system of record without exports, tickets, or technical intermediaries.

Concierge Agent delivers real-time attendee guidance before and during events, reducing inbound support volume and enabling a personalized experience at scale.

Executive Quotes

"Event teams have always been sitting on a goldmine of data, but the challenge has been getting to it fast enough to matter. With RainFocus MCP Profiles, clients can connect to live RainFocus data through a secure, authenticated channel to get answers and take action in real time. This is a critical feature for the age of agentic AI," said Marius Milcher, VP of Platform Strategy and AI at RainFocus.

"RainFocus has always believed live experiences are the source of the most valuable first-party customer data, and the pillars of well orchestrated customer journeys. MCP Profiles now delivers this customer insight and intelligence to marketing professionals through the AI tools they use every day," said JR Sherman, CEO at RainFocus.

What AI Leaders Are Saying

"We see a powerful opportunity with RainFocus MCP Profiles. By pulling data from RainFocus, we can now leverage our LLMs to build out dashboards, reports, and apps. Having that type of real-time data in the event staff office will be an industry game-changer," said Brent Turner, EVP of Strategy and Solutions at Opus Agency.

Learn More

FAQ

What is RainFocus Nexus?

A framework that supports a series of specialized AI agents to act as teammates to event marketers, planners, and sales reps. It leverages an orchestration layer, context layer, and system of record for real-time operational intuition.

What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

MCP is an open-sourced standard created by Anthropic that allows AI applications to securely connect to external tools, data sources, and internal databases. An MCP profile is a named collection of MCP servers configured for a specific task or workspace.

Who Can Use MCP Profiles?

Marketing and Event Operations Managers: Senior marketing and event operations managers at large organizations running complex, multi-event programs.

Senior marketing and event operations managers at large organizations running complex, multi-event programs. IT or Integration Engineers: Technical team members who configure the MCP Profiles, manage credentials, and connect the AI client.

How Do MCP Profiles Work?

Create an MCP Profile in Integration Suite → Active Profiles → MCP Profiles

in Integration Suite → Active Profiles → MCP Profiles Enable the Tools your LLM needs — everything else stays off.

your LLM needs — everything else stays off. Copy the generated server URL.

Your AI client authenticates via OAuth and receives a short-lived, scoped access token and refresh token .

and receives a short-lived, scoped access and refresh . The agent connects — authenticated, scoped, and working with live event data.

What makes RainFocus Nexus different?

RainFocus Nexus leverages unified data to future-proof the RainFocus platform for the agentic web, allowing marketers to focus on strategy while software handles execution. With a cloud-agnostic approach, it enables organizations to "bring their own infrastructure" and plug RainFocus Nexus agents into their existing enterprise stacks.

What else is included in RainFocus Nexus?

MCP Profiles build on the existing RainFocus Nexus platform, which includes the Configuration Agent for automated workflow setup and the Concierge Agent for real-time attendee guidance.

What types of events can RainFocus manage?

RainFocus is an event marketing platform designed to manage in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes, from webinars to large-scale conferences.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus