RainFocus Integrations with Adobe Automate Event Data Sync and Centralize Brand Assets

RainFocus integrates with Adobe to connect high-velocity event workflows across Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager, and RainFocus to orchestrate a seamless content lifecycle

LINDON, Utah, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, the enterprise event marketing platform recently named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Event Marketing and Management Platforms, today announced two new content supply chain integrations: Adobe Experience Manager Sites Connector and Adobe Experience Manager Content Advisor. Combined with the RainFocus and Adobe Workfront Fusion integration, the new integrations holistically power the event content supply chain.

RainFocus integrates with Adobe to connect high-velocity event workflows across Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager, and RainFocus to orchestrate a seamless content lifecycle.

Designed for event marketing, creative, and web development teams, the new integrations eliminate event content delays throughout the project creation, approval, and publishing processes.

What This Means for Event Marketing, Creative, and Web Development Teams

A unified event content supply chain allows organizations to treat event data as a strategic asset rather than a siloed tactical output. By bridging the gap between event planning and web execution, these integrations enable governance with a single source of truth. This ensures brand consistency across thousands of global touchpoints.

Key Capabilities

RainFocus and Adobe Workfront Fusion Integration: This integration supports efficient event planning and production processes through automated handoffs and template usage. It increases scalability and operational efficiency for both large-scale events and small, localized events.

This integration supports efficient event planning and production processes through automated handoffs and template usage. It increases scalability and operational efficiency for both large-scale events and small, localized events. RainFocus and Adobe Experience Manager Sites Connector: This new integration synchronizes RainFocus session, speaker, and exhibitor data directly into Adobe Experience Manager Content Fragments and uses its powerful authoring tool to create rich event websites without manual data transfer or redundant updates. This also ensures a seamless and consistent brand experience.

This new integration synchronizes RainFocus session, speaker, and exhibitor data directly into Adobe Experience Manager Content Fragments and uses its powerful authoring tool to create rich event websites without manual data transfer or redundant updates. This also ensures a seamless and consistent brand experience. RainFocus and Adobe Experience Manager Content Advisor: With this new integration, marketers can browse and select approved Adobe Experience Manager assets directly within the RainFocus interface, guaranteeing that only the current versions of globally approved and localized content are used in event materials. The team can leverage AI-powered semantic search to locate the right media based on natural language descriptions, not just technical metadata. The integration eliminates asset duplication and significantly speeds up the creation of regional event series.

Potential Use Cases

Workfront Automating Event Lifecycles: Streamlining event creation workflows by automatically creating events in RainFocus using approved Workfront requests.

Sites Connector Supporting Large-Scale User Conferences: Managing thousands of speaker profiles and session updates across complex web architectures in real time.

Content Advisor Conducting High-Frequency Field Marketing: Scaling localized event web pages across multiple regions without increasing headcount. Providing Brand Governance: Ensuring all event emails and landing pages utilize only the latest, brand-approved assets.



Quotes

Marius Milcher, VP of Platform Strategy and AI, RainFocus: "Our partnership with Adobe is built on technical interoperability. By integrating Adobe Experience Manager Sites Connector and Adobe Experience Manager Content Advisor, we provide the architectural foundation to automate the event lifecycle, allowing clients to transition from manual data management to strategic, data-driven decision-making."

Stephen Ratpojanakul, Senior Director, Digital Strategy Group – Tech, Manufacturing, and B2B, Adobe: "Integrating RainFocus into Adobe's content supply chain solution allows our mutual customers to extend the power of Adobe Experience Manager into their customer conferences, field marketing events, and other face-to-face moments during the customer journey. Now, even in-person event engagements can be brand-compliant, data-rich, and seamlessly delivered to all attendees."

What Makes RainFocus Different

Agentic AI Core: RainFocus utilizes the industry's most advanced agentic AI to orchestrate customer engagement throughout the customer lifecycle.

RainFocus utilizes the industry's most advanced agentic AI to orchestrate customer engagement throughout the customer lifecycle. Unified Data Schema: Unlike point solutions, RainFocus unifies data from in-person, virtual, and hybrid events in a single platform.

Unlike point solutions, RainFocus unifies data from in-person, virtual, and hybrid events in a single platform. Deep Adobe Synergy: These integrations are purpose-built to support Adobe's strategic content supply chain framework for end-to-end business process automation.

Awards and Recognition

Gartner Magic Quadrant: Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Event Marketing and Management Platforms.

Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Event Marketing and Management Platforms. Security and Compliance: RainFocus maintains ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2 Type II compliance for all five trust criteria.

RainFocus maintains ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2 Type II compliance for all five trust criteria. Market Scale: RainFocus hosts over 10,000 events annually.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How does RainFocus sync with Adobe Experience Manager?

RainFocus syncs with Adobe Experience Manager through a native connector that maps event data fields (like session titles or speaker bios) to Adobe Experience Manager content fragments. Additionally, the Content Advisor allows users to browse and embed Adobe Experience Manager assets directly within the RainFocus interface via a native modal browser. With AI-powered semantic search, marketers can locate approved brand kits and media files using natural language descriptions, not just technical metadata.

What are the benefits for event marketers of building their event content supply chain with Adobe?

Adobe helps optimize the content supply chain to provide a unified end-to-end process for planning, creating, and delivering event content. For marketers, this means faster time-to-market, a reduction in manual errors, and the ability to measure the exact ROI of content assets across all platforms.

Who are the RainFocus and Adobe integrations designed for?

They are designed for enterprise marketing organizations — specifically field marketing teams, event marketers, creative or brand managers, and web development teams that require high-volume event execution with strict brand governance.

How long does it take to implement the RainFocus and Adobe Experience Manager integrations?

The implementation of either Sites Connector or Content Advisor is simple:

Sites Connector: A RainFocus connector package is installed in Adobe Experience Manager and authenticated via OAuth. Setup then guides you through mapping RainFocus entities and attributes, which are then imported as Content Fragments in Adobe Experience Platform. These can be updated manually or on a set schedule.

A RainFocus connector package is installed in Adobe Experience Manager and authenticated via OAuth. Setup then guides you through mapping RainFocus entities and attributes, which are then imported as Content Fragments in Adobe Experience Platform. These can be updated manually or on a set schedule. Content Advisor: Organizations can enable this via the RainFocus Integration Suite. Once it is enabled, individual users then authenticate in order to access assets that have been individually approved for them in Adobe Experience Manager Assets.

Learn More

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus