RainFocus Hires Kevin O'Rourke as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

LEHI, Utah, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus, the leading Events Marketing Platform, announces the hiring of Kevin O'Rourke as the executive vice president of global sales. O'Rourke, who brings with him an established background in the events industry, will drive the sales strategy behind the company's go-to-market plan as well as expansion into new markets.

O'Rourke's career, which spans 18 years of sales leadership started with 10 years at Dell EMC taking on positions of increasing responsibility in North America. He later joined his customer, Active Network, as vice president of sales, integrating the sales assets of Starcite's meetings management business and the event management software practice. After the acquisition of Active Network and merger with Lanyon, Kevin assumed the role of senior vice president, global sales at Lanyon. Following Lanyon, O'Rourke spent 3 years as EVP of global sales for a leading global hospitality software firm, SiteMinder.

"For some time now, I've wanted to return to the events space to help propel the industry away from monolithic event management systems," says O'Rourke. "RainFocus offers a rare opportunity to do just that by expanding the sales operation, consulting with our customers to view events as a global program, and to help them manage it from one platform. I'm thrilled to be leading that effort."

Throughout his career, O'Rourke has mastered the skills of constructing high-performance sales organizations and leading enterprise-level sales teams. That skillset, paired with an ambition to reform the events industry, led O'Rourke to join the RainFocus leadership team following a $40 million growth investment from JMI Equity. As the executive vice president of global sales, O'Rourke will draw upon his experience to establish and grow a world-class sales organization for RainFocus.

"Kevin's experience in building and leading world-class sales organizations is second to none," says JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "His deep knowledge of SaaS and the event industry as well as his focused drive for success, are the characteristics we need to achieve our goals. Kevin energizes any room he's in…he's a wonderful addition to the RainFocus executive leadership team."

O'Rourke holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Along with earning his degree, Kevin spent 5 years as an artillery officer in the U.S. Army. Kevin is a father of two and resides with his wife and sons in Southlake, TX.

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event management, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates with sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

