RainFocus Launches New Self-Guided Assessment for Event Professionals

Through the assessment, event leaders can compare unique event metrics with industry benchmarks to determine event success and ROI

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today launched the Event Benchmark Assessment , a new industry resource for organizations to discover how their events measure up to others of the same size and delivery format. Each year, RainFocus analyzes thousands of events to identify industry benchmarks. Event professionals can now take a self-guided assessment to compare unique event metrics with those across the industry.

Event Benchmark Assessment

"Events are an extremely valuable resource for zero- and first-party data critical to the success of sales and marketing teams post-event," said Brian Gates, SVP of industry strategy at RainFocus. "Working on best-in-class event programs for some of the world's leading and most innovative organizations, including Adobe, Cisco, and Oracle, has created vast amounts of data. We've leveraged that data to create a resource for event professionals and leaders who want to understand how their events stack up against industry standards, what event success looks like, and how to iterate and improve on their events in the future."

The benchmarks in the assessment are divided into three tiers based on event size to maximize their relevance for different events. They cover a range of data points throughout the event lifecycle, from registration to post-event survey responses. Event planners can reference the benchmarks throughout the planning process to identify areas for improvement or inspire new ideas. They can also reference them post-event to identify successes not previously considered and further demonstrate ROI to key stakeholders.

The Event Benchmark Assessment complements RainFocus' Event KPIs Periodic Table . This resource, unveiled last year, provides a comprehensive set of 154 metrics for event teams to explore new ways of measuring event growth, customer behaviors, and overall business impact. The new Event Benchmark Assessment takes KPIs to the next level by comparing outcomes with leading event programs to help teams understand the most successful aspects of an event and potential areas of improvement.

Take the self-guided Event Benchmark Assessment to learn more and see how your events stack up.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Join the conversation with RainFocus on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

, , and . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started, request a demo .

. Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere. Learn more .

. Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program? Apply today .

. Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus. Apply here .

Media Contact

Sheena Lakhani

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus