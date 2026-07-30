RainFocus Launches Sales Module for Event-Driven Selling

The new module gives enterprise revenue leaders spend control, AE accountability, and cleaner data inputs for pipeline attribution

LINDON, Utah, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced the Sales Module, a purpose-built module that gives enterprise sales and events teams a governed, systemic way to run rep-driven event engagement. The module eliminates coordination challenges within event programs, including scattered attendee pass requests, limited quota visibility, and an inability to track whether sales reps are converting invitations into engagement. Organizations can now move beyond manual, siloed processes to create a unified strategy that drives pipeline and accelerates deals.

RainFocus' new Sales Module gives enterprise revenue leaders spend control, AE accountability, and cleaner data inputs for pipeline attribution.

How It Works

The Sales Module integrates seamlessly with CRMs like Salesforce, creating a bi-directional data flow that enhances pre-event planning, engagement during the event, and post-event follow-up. Sales representatives can nominate contacts from their existing book of business, build personalized event agendas for any attendee (including prospects and VIP accounts), track real-time engagement activity, and invite contacts to exclusive ancillary events. Event activity data, including registration and session attendance, flows back into CRM campaigns, giving revenue teams a clean, standardized signal for the attribution model they already run and providing a reliable trigger for post-event outreach.

What This Means for Sales Teams, Events Teams, and Leadership

A governed nomination and approval workflow so that account executives (AEs) can build curated experiences for VIP accounts.

Quota and pass governance that allows leadership to, assign, and monitor pass quotas and attendance goals by team or region, for full spend control.

Visibility into AE activity such as invitation volume, meeting-scheduling behavior, and which invitation strategies convert to event engagement, making event activity measurable at the rep level.

Key Capabilities and Benefits

Governed Audience Acquisition: Systemizes contact nominations and approval processes, eliminating scattered pass requests. Business leaders can limit free and discounted passes, enforce quotas by region or business unit, and ensure controlled distribution. Events teams can then easily segment registration funds back to internal team funding.

Systemizes contact nominations and approval processes, eliminating scattered pass requests. Business leaders can limit free and discounted passes, enforce quotas by region or business unit, and ensure controlled distribution. Events teams can then easily segment registration funds back to internal team funding. CRM-Integrated Nomination and Approval: Sales reps nominate attendees directly from their CRM book of business, track the nomination's approval status, and send invitations to approved recipients.

Sales reps nominate attendees directly from their CRM book of business, track the nomination's approval status, and send invitations to approved recipients. Rep-Facilitated VIP Engagement: Reps can transform contacts into engaged buyers by facilitating invitations to ancillary events, scheduling meetings, and recommending relevant content.

Reps can transform contacts into engaged buyers by facilitating invitations to ancillary events, scheduling meetings, and recommending relevant content. Improved Attribution Inputs: By standardizing nomination, registration, and campaign-association data, Sales Module improves the quality of event data flowing into the CRM. It strengthens inputs available to the organization's current attribution model without replacing it.

By standardizing nomination, registration, and campaign-association data, Sales Module improves the quality of event data flowing into the CRM. It strengthens inputs available to the organization's current attribution model without replacing it. Event Funding Engine: Sales Module enables direct tracking and attribution of event-generated revenue (e.g., ticket sales, internal department contributions) back to specific cost centers, creating a self-sustaining model for event investment.

Use Cases

CROs and Revenue Leaders: Gain visibility into pipeline criteria, track seat quotas, monitor sales activity relative to revenue goals, and connect event participation to pipeline through the current attribution model.

Gain visibility into pipeline criteria, track seat quotas, monitor sales activity relative to revenue goals, and connect event participation to pipeline through the current attribution model. Sales Reps: Manage nominations, invitations, meeting scheduling, and attendee recommendations directly inside their CRM workflow, optimizing event engagement strategy by understanding which contacts are attending and what sessions they join.

Manage nominations, invitations, meeting scheduling, and attendee recommendations directly inside their CRM workflow, optimizing event engagement strategy by understanding which contacts are attending and what sessions they join. Event Marketers and Leaders: Drive more event attendance, provide sales teams with actionable data, demonstrate tangible event ROI to stakeholders, and justify the total opportunity value registered for the event.

Drive more event attendance, provide sales teams with actionable data, demonstrate tangible event ROI to stakeholders, and justify the total opportunity value registered for the event. Business Leaders: Set audience acquisition strategy, maintain awareness of pipeline accountability, and ensure visibility into AE activity relative to attendance and pipeline goals.

Executive Quotes

"Events are no longer a cost center with soft outcomes; they are a measurable, governed sales channel that drives pipeline and accelerates deal cycles," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "By bringing sales teams together with customer buying groups in a live environment, events provide the highest-fidelity touchpoints in the enterprise buying journey. RainFocus' Sales Module gives sales teams real-time access to engagement behavior and buying signals, empowering them to identify and execute the right next best action for every customer."

"For too long, events have been treated as a cost center rather than a growth engine," said Marius Milcher, VP of platform strategy and AI at RainFocus. "We're changing that narrative with the Sales Module. Governance, visibility, and accountability are now directly in the hands of sales and marketing leadership. This will fundamentally shift how enterprises think about event investment going forward."

Learn More

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Sales Module?

The Sales Module is a purpose-built module in the RainFocus platform that gives enterprise sales and events teams a governed, systematic way to run rep-driven event engagement. It integrates directly with CRMs like Salesforce, enabling AEs to nominate contacts, build personalized agendas for VIP accounts, and track engagement without leaving their existing workflow, while also giving leadership quota governance and activity visibility to ensure events are used strategically.

What specific problem does the Sales Module solve for CROs?

The Sales Module solves the governance and visibility gaps that make event investment difficult to control and justify. It gives sales leadership unified visibility into AE activity, tools to set and monitor pass quotas and spend by team or region, and data-driven insights to optimize how their teams engage at events. The result is events that are governed, measurable, and tied to a cleaner data foundation for any attribution model the organization already runs.

How does the Sales Module contribute to the attribution of closed-won deals from event participation?

The Sales Module provides a clean, governed data trail: registration, campaign association, nomination and approval history, sales-led activations at the event, executive meetings, networking activities, and more, tied to the right accounts and opportunities. That data strengthens organizations' existing attribution models and lets teams see which activations show up most often alongside closed-won deals. When a business unit or partner funds its own participation, that spend is tracked against the account and deal, supporting straightforward cost-recovery reporting.

How does the Sales Module improve upon traditional CRM event integrations or manual processes?

Unlike traditional integrations that typically sync contact lists after the fact, the Sales Module introduces governed workflow automation across the full event lifecycle, including nomination approvals, quota enforcement, in-event engagement tracking, and structured post-event data handoff. This eliminates manual coordination, reduces data silos, and gives sales reps the ability to customize event experiences for their most important customers.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE RainFocus