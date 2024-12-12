RainFocus Named a Leader in All-In-One Event Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Recognized as a Leader among the top vendors in the influential report, "RainFocus has an unrivaled ability to deliver complex tier-one events [now married] with capabilities to deliver tier-two and tier-three events"

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: All-In-One Event Management Platforms, Q4 2024 report. The report states, "RainFocus' superior vision centers on delivering timely and personalized attendee experiences and helping clients maximize the value of the data these interactions deliver."

Forrester, one of the world's most influential independent research and advisory firms, helps business and technology leaders accelerate growth. The Forrester Wave™ reports are considered essential guides for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. The report identified and evaluated 12 of the most significant all-in-one event management platforms, with RainFocus as one of only four being named Leader. Within the strategy category, RainFocus received the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, and community criteria.

According to the report, "[RainFocus'] strategy is built around a unified attendee profile that sits at the center of its platform as well as the ability to build deep, bilateral integrations into the broader tech stack." Additionally, the Forrester report notes that "[RainFocus'] core strength resides in its ability to capture and maximize the value of attendee data by feeding it into the wider tech stack through unique partnerships with the likes of Adobe."

"Our focus as a company has always been integrating event marketing throughout the customer lifecycle," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "By unifying customer profiles across the entire marketing lifecycle, we're able to accelerate growth and deliver greater ROI. We believe that being recognized as a Leader in this report validates what we've set out to do, especially at a time when the industry is in a constant state of change. Our strategic partnerships and continuous technology innovation ensure that we're able to stay ahead of the curve and keep driving seamless experiences and increased engagement, all rooted in data."

The Forrester report evaluated each platform on its current offering, strategy, and customer feedback to help determine each solution's ranking. The report notes that "[RainFocus] offers differentiated capabilities in a number of areas, including reporting, survey solutions, and sustainability reporting."

In addition to the highest possible scores in five criteria within the strategy category, RainFocus also received the top scores in 19 of the 25 criteria within the current offering category:

Event planning and set-up

Field event planning and execution

Event marketing and communications

Budget management

Event registration and management

Speaker management

Exhibitor and sponsor management

Attendee check-in and badge printing

Environmental sustainability tracking

Attendee engagement

Attendee networking and collaboration

On-demand content

Meetings and breakouts

Survey solutions

Data capture and use

Reporting and analytics

Marketing technology integrations

Customer service and support

Production/rental/staffing services

"The Forrester Wave reports are extremely influential to the industry and its decision makers," said Brian Gates, SVP of industry strategy at RainFocus. "To me, being recognized as a Leader among top vendors in the market further demonstrates the impact our platform has on the industry. The caliber of our clients, partners, and martech integrations is what ensures that we can continue pushing the boundaries of the market and propelling event marketing to new levels."

According to the report, "RainFocus is a great fit for enterprises that run large-scale event programs incorporating a degree of complexity and with technically savvy teams that can drive the purposeful deployment necessary to maximize their investment."

Read the full Forrester Wave™: All-in-One Event Management Platforms, Q4 2024 report.

