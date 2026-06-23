RainFocus Named a Leader in Virtual Event Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Recognized among the top vendors in the influential report, RainFocus "offers excellent data capture capabilities and global attendee profiles to personalize experiences"

LINDON, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026 report. According to the report, "the platform is augmented by deep CRM/MAP/customer data platform (CDP) integrations, including multiple native connectors to the Adobe ecosystem."

RainFocus was recognized among top vendors and "offers excellent data capture capabilities and global attendee profiles to personalize experiences."

What This Means for the Market

The report evaluated virtual events management platforms on their current offerings, strategy, and customer feedback to determine rankings. RainFocus received the highest possible scores in 22 of the 31 total criteria measured.

The report states, "RainFocus' offering is among the most complete in this evaluation. Superior capabilities across multiple areas help clients deliver large-scale, highly customized virtual and hybrid events."

"RainFocus' recognition as a Leader signals to us that businesses today are looking not only for a true data powerhouse for their virtual event and webinar programs, but for a platform that connects engagement signals across the entire customer journey," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus.

How It Works: The RainFocus Advantage

RainFocus views virtual events as a key overlay to the experiential marketing journey, not a standalone technology or point solution. Enterprise customers move fluidly between physical and virtual engagements, and capturing unified experiential signals across both formats enables true personalization and intelligent agentic actions.

To deliver on this, RainFocus is designed to orchestrate engagement across the entire customer lifecycle, unifying touchpoints and leveraging advanced agentic AI. The platform provides a centralized system for managing in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes, ensuring data and personalization drive measurable results.

Key Capabilities and Differentiators

The report identified and assessed 12 of the most significant virtual event management platforms, with RainFocus one of just five vendors named a Leader.

RainFocus received the highest possible scores in 22 criteria, including the following:

Sales and marketing technology integrations

Reporting, analytics, and benchmarking

Experience personalization

RainFocus Features

A Unified, All-in-One Platform: Consolidating event management, sales, marketing, and data analytics into a single system to eliminate technology fragmentation.

Consolidating event management, sales, marketing, and data analytics into a single system to eliminate technology fragmentation. Next-Generation Data Capture: Using advanced data capture and unified global attendee profiles directly into the platform.

Using advanced data capture and unified global attendee profiles directly into the platform. Core Agentic AI: Leveraging advanced native AI to orchestrate real-time engagement and make every interaction smarter.

Leveraging advanced native AI to orchestrate real-time engagement and make every interaction smarter. Focus on Business Impact: Empowering global brands to transform complex event portfolios into measurable pipeline generators.

Empowering global brands to transform complex event portfolios into measurable pipeline generators. Persistent Attendee Profiles: Replacing legacy data silos with a continuous, unified attendee journey across all event formats and timelines.

Executive Quotes

"By integrating digital engagement into our unified global attendee profiles and delivering an exceptional event management experience, we've made it possible for brands to turn complex event portfolios into seamless journeys and measurable pipeline generators," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus.

"RainFocus was founded to solve the fragmented data challenges of in-person conferences, and expanding into virtual and hybrid spaces was a natural evolution," said Brian Gates, EVP of Strategy and Growth at RainFocus. "Being named a Leader by Forrester among virtual event management platforms validates our original vision: Unifying the attendee journey into a single profile is key to event success, regardless of format."

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is The Forrester Wave™ report?

The Forrester Wave™ is an influential independent research report created by Forrester that evaluates technology vendors in specific markets, providing an essential guide for buyers making purchasing decisions.

How does RainFocus support data capture and personalization?

RainFocus engineers excellent data capture and unified global attendee profiles directly into its platform, enabling detailed insights and personalized experiences across all event formats.

What types of events can RainFocus manage?

RainFocus is an event marketing platform designed to manage in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes, from webinars to large-scale conferences.

Objectivity Statement from Forrester

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE RainFocus