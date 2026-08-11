RainFocus Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This sixth recognition for RainFocus validates its leadership in leveraging AI to transform event marketing into a data-driven revenue and relationship-building channel

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced its ranking at No. 2247 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation.

This marks RainFocus' sixth appearance on the list, underscoring its consistent growth and innovation in meeting the increasing demand for personalized, data-driven event experiences and advanced agentic AI solutions in a rapidly evolving market.

RainFocus is named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth time.

What This Means for Event Technology and Marketing

RainFocus' sustained growth and repeated inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list signals a critical shift in the event technology landscape: the indispensable role of AI and integrated platforms in driving measurable business outcomes. This recognition highlights RainFocus' commitment to delivering excellence, fostering martech innovation, enabling connected customer journeys, and elevating customer relationships through its cutting-edge platform. The company's focus on agentic AI for the events industry and strategic integrations positions it at the forefront of helping enterprise organizations maximize their event channel investments amid rising customer expectations for personalized engagement.

How RainFocus Achieves Growth With AI and Integration

RainFocus' success is driven by its ability to unify event marketing and management workflows with advanced AI capabilities and seamless integrations. The platform empowers organizations to run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from a single system, leveraging data and personalization to achieve business results.

Key Capabilities Driving Growth

RainFocus Nexus : A suite of specialized AI agents designed to enhance every stage of the event lifecycle, orchestrating engagement and making each interaction smarter.

A suite of specialized AI agents designed to enhance every stage of the event lifecycle, orchestrating engagement and making each interaction smarter. MCP Profiles (Model Context Protocol): Enables advanced AI agent connectivity with event data, allowing organizations to integrate RainFocus insights across their broader AI workflows and technology stacks.

Enables advanced AI agent connectivity with event data, allowing organizations to integrate RainFocus insights across their broader AI workflows and technology stacks. Expanded Adobe Integrations : Automates event data synchronization and centralizes brand assets, streamlining event creation workflows and marketing operations while ensuring data consistency across platforms.

Automates event data synchronization and centralizes brand assets, streamlining event creation workflows and marketing operations while ensuring data consistency across platforms. Sales Module : Transforms the event channel into a core driver of business growth by connecting event activities directly to sales and marketing objectives.

Transforms the event channel into a core driver of business growth by connecting event activities directly to sales and marketing objectives. Base Module : A toolkit for event planners that delivers fundamental building blocks for a consistent experience across small, repeatable events.

A toolkit for event planners that delivers fundamental building blocks for a consistent experience across small, repeatable events. Base Webinar: A centralized solution for enterprise marketing teams to eliminate data silos by connecting webinar engagement to a single Global Attendee Profile.

Awards and Recognition

RainFocus' commitment to excellence is further evidenced by recent industry accolades, including:

No. 176 for top software companies on the Inc. 5000 list (2026)

for top software companies on the Inc. 5000 list (2026) No. 52 for Utah-based companies on the Inc. 5000 list (2026)

for Utah-based companies on the Inc. 5000 list (2026) Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026

in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026 Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Event Marketing and Management Platforms

Executive Quotes

"Having RainFocus named to the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time is an incredible milestone and a clear validation of our strategic focus," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "It's also a testament to the power that events have to accelerate business growth. Customers build trust and make decisions at events, and as AI reshapes how organizations connect with audiences, the demand for personalized, data-driven live experiences is growing rapidly. We're excited to be the ones leading the charge, providing the essential AI-powered event platform for enterprise growth."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Inc. 5000, and what does RainFocus' ranking signify?

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking by Inc. magazine of the fastest-growing private companies in America. RainFocus' ranking at No. 2247 and overall placement for the sixth time, alongside its rankings for software companies and Utah-based companies, signifies its remarkable sustained revenue growth, market leadership in event technology, and its critical role in innovating how organizations approach event marketing.

How does RainFocus leverage AI to enhance event marketing outcomes?

RainFocus leverages agentic AI through its RainFocus Nexus, a suite of specialized AI agents that analyze event data to personalize attendee experiences, optimize content, automate tasks, and provide actionable insights. Teams can drive higher engagement, improved ROI, and a more connected customer journey.

What unique problem does RainFocus Nexus solve for event organizers?

RainFocus Nexus solves the problem of disconnected data and manual processes that often plague event organizers. By integrating AI directly into the event marketing platform, it orchestrates engagement across all touchpoints, intelligently connects event data with broader marketing efforts, and provides proactive recommendations, allowing organizers to focus on strategic impact rather than operational complexities.

How do RainFocus' integrations, particularly with Adobe, benefit its customers?

RainFocus' expanded Adobe integrations automate critical processes like event data synchronization, streamlining event creation workflows, and centralizing brand assets. This ensures consistency across marketing campaigns, eliminates manual data entry, and allows for a unified view of the customer journey from pre-event engagement through post-event follow-up, enhancing overall marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

Can RainFocus' AI integrate with other marketing technology stacks beyond Adobe?

Yes, RainFocus is built with an open integration ecosystem. While it features robust Adobe integrations, its platform, particularly through RainFocus Nexus MCP Profiles, is designed to enable AI agent connectivity with event data. This facilitates integration of RainFocus insights and functionalities across a wide range of marketing technology stacks and broader AI workflows.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the leading enterprise platform for event marketing and management. We help organizations run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs of all sizes from one system, with the data and personalization needed to drive measurable business results. With the industry's most advanced agentic AI at its core, we orchestrate engagement at every stage of the customer lifecycle — unifying touchpoints, driving event impact, and making each engagement smarter. Learn more at rainfocus.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE RainFocus