RainFocus Receives the BridgeCon Innovation Award

LEHI, Utah, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus, the Events Marketing Platform that is taking the industry by storm, was presented with the Innovation award yesterday at BridgeCon, Instructure's employee development conference.

The Innovation award is given to outstanding companies that use Bridge's HR technology to challenge and improve employee learning and career development. RainFocus has been succeeding with the Bridge platform for over a year now. By integrating Bridge's various modules, RainFocus has gained significant insight into the workforce. Bridge has enabled the company to double in size while fostering a stronger culture and leadership development.

"We believe our employees want to do work that furthers the success of our company," said Robert Buckley, SVP of HR at RainFocus. "Continuous dialogue between a manager and employee is the best method to ensure goal alignment, performance feedback, recognition and learning. We make this easy by using the Bridge platform. It sets a precedent for superior design and usability and enables our leaders to focus on individualized feedback, learning and career growth."

RainFocus is thrilled to be recognized as a leader for providing an innovative approach to learning and career development. RainFocus knows that people create value. The company recognizes that the high quality of its client partnerships is directly related to the investment they have made in employee development. For this reason, RainFocus will continue to rely on Bridge as it proceeds to grow its client base.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is an event marketing platform that simplifies event management, personalizes experiences and consolidates data for significantly better events. Unlike legacy systems, RainFocus solves for an entire events portfolio from one dashboard and seamlessly integrates with sales and marketing to drive engagement. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Learn more at RainFocus.com.

