Rainforest Car Wash in Medina Suffers Damage from Vehicle Fire

MEDINA, Ohio, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash in Medina, has suffered damage from a vehicle fire that occurred inside the tunnel. Based on preliminary investigations by the fire department, the origin of the fire is attributed a malfunction within the vehicle. However, a conclusive determination of the vehicle fire's cause is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, thanks to the quick thinking and swift action of the staff at Rainforest Car Wash, no one was injured in the incident.

The car wash will be closed for a period of time while the necessary repairs are made. We understand that this may cause inconvenience to our customers, but the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. For our Unlimited Members at our Medina location, their subscription charge will be paused during the store's temporary closure.

Our Medina Unlimited Members can still access our car wash services at any of our four locations in NE Ohio. Our Brunswick location, which is the closest to Medina, is located at 3365 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212, and provides the same exceptional and high-quality car wash services that our patrons have come to expect from Rainforest Car Wash.

"We are grateful that everyone is safe and sound," said Anthony Bencivenni, President of Rainforest Car Wash. "We would like to thank our dedicated staff for their quick response to the situation. We are currently working to assess the damage and begin the repairs as soon as possible. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this time."

Rainforest Car Wash has been a fixture in the Medina community for many years, providing high-quality car washing and an unforgettable experience to the residents of Medina and the surrounding areas. The team at Rainforest Car Wash is committed to reopening and serving the community as soon as possible.

"We love our customers and we are committed to providing the best possible service to them," said Anthony Bencivenni. "We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and we are looking forward to reopening and washing the city of Medina again soon."

The team at Rainforest Car Wash is working tirelessly to get the car wash up and running again as quickly as possible. Updates on the reopening date will be posted on the Rainforest Car Wash website and social media pages.

