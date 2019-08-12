Rainforest Car Wash is Giving Free Car Washes to Dog Owners on National Dog Day
Free car washes at all locations for everyone who brings their dog on National Dog Day: August 26th
Aug 12, 2019, 11:40 ET
CLEVELAND, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is giving everyone who brings their dog on August 26th a free car wash in honor of National Dog Day. All Rainforest Car Wash locations will be participating in this event. This will be the 2nd year in a row Rainforest Car Wash has given back to dog lovers across NE Ohio. Rainforest has locations in Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, and Medina.
Rainforest Car Wash is also helping give back to our furry friends with each location collecting donation items for local shelters during August. You can find out more by visiting them on Facebook or Instagram @Rfwash.
About Rainforest Car Wash: A chain of state-of-the-art themed car washes located in NE, Ohio. By blending art, science, and fun. Rainforest is more than a wash; it's an experience.
Media Only Contact: More information
Tara Baugher, Marketing Manager
tb@motorcarsconsulting.com
Rainforest Car Wash
www.rfwash.com
SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash
Share this article