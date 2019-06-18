Rainforest Cruises Introduces New Luxury Cruise Vessel, The Mekong Jewel, to Sail the Mekong River, an Experience That Redefines Elegance for a Sophisticated Traveler

MIAMI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Cruises, a premier provider of exotic river cruise travel packages, is pleased to introduce the new luxury cruise vessel, the Mekong Jewel, that will sail the Mekong River through Vietnam and Cambodia in 2020. The Mekong Jewel redefines luxury onboard by providing state-of-the-art facilities, service and experience. Highlights include:

Mekong Jewel Cruise Mekong Jewel Cruise Suite

a panoramic sky lounge

private balconies in all suites

luxury and sophisticated interiors and service

guest to staff ratio of 2:1

unique and culturally immersive itineraries

sustainable practices onboard (such as no plastic)

supporting local communities by encouraging a farm-to-table approach among farmers and selling artisan handicrafts onboard.

To celebrate the launch of the Mekong Jewel, Rainforest Cruises is offering an exclusive cruise deal for their travelers. Offer includes:

2 Nights Free at Luxury 5* Hotels: Hotel Grand Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and/or at the Victoria Angkor Resort & Spa in Siem Reap, Cambodia .

and/or at the Victoria Angkor Resort & Spa in Siem Reap, . This offer is valid for any cabin type and cruise itinerary aboard the Mekong Jewel and expires September 30th, 2019 .

"Building on our success in the Amazon and Galapagos, we believe expanding our offering to Southeast Asia is a natural fit. Southeast Asia is rich in cultural, archeological and biological treasures with numerous navigable rivers. Additionally, a cruise vessel like the Mekong Jewel provides a world-class luxury experience, while allowing guests to visit several countries in a single itinerary."

– Jeremy Clubb, Director of Rainforest Cruises

A river cruise in Cambodia and Vietnam is an ideal way to tour these emerging destinations. The Mekong Jewel covers vast distances in areas where infrastructure is still developing, and visits numerous destinations, allowing for an intimate look at life on the river as it was centuries ago, with the unspoiled beauty of ancient temples, surrounding landscape, and local people. Her 34 indulgent suites and onboard facilities that set new standards in all aspects will allow travelers to have an optimal time onboard, and off-board, expert guides lead an itinerary covering the best of these destinations. Visit the ancient temples of Angkor Wat, the spectacular Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, experience a water blessing by the monks of Wat Arang, admire the French architecture of the Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City, among other exciting highlights.

About: Rainforest Cruises is a boutique travel company specializing in adventure cruises on the Amazon River, Galapagos Islands, Mekong and Irrawaddy River. As travel experts, Rainforest Cruises provides the finest collection of cruises and tours, at unbeatable prices in South America and Southeast Asia. Rainforest Cruises has been featured in Fodor's Best Cruises, as well as many other top news sources: USA Today, NY Times, Travel & Leisure, Bloomberg, among others. Please email cruise@rainforestcruises.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Pats Krysiak

1 888.215.3555

216538@email4pr.com

SOURCE Rainforest Cruises

Related Links

https://www.rainforestcruises.com

