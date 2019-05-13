Rainforest Cruises Introduces Travel Deals for New Boutique Mekong River and Irrawaddy River Cruises in Southeast Asia

MIAMI, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Cruises, a premier provider of exotic river cruise travel packages, is pleased to announce new cruise itineraries along the Mekong River and Irrawaddy River. A river cruise in Cambodia, Vietnam or Myanmar is an ideal way to tour these emerging destinations. These cruises cover vast distances in areas where infrastructure is still developing, and visit numerous destinations, allowing for an intimate look at life on the river as it was centuries ago, with the unspoiled beauty of ancient temples, surrounding landscape, and local people.

Rainforest Cruises is offering exclusive cruise deals with select Mekong River and Irrawaddy River cruises. Offers include:

Save $300 per person in 2019 aboard the Indochine River Cruises and the Toum Tiou River cruise

per person in 2019 aboard the Indochine River Cruises and the Toum Tiou River cruise Save 20% off aboard the Aqua Mekong on Early-Bird bookings

Get 2 Nights Free at the Hotels des Arts in Saigon , or at the Sofitel Angkor in Siem Reap

, or at the Sofitel Angkor in Save up to 30% off select Irrawaddy River cruise itineraries aboard the Anawrahta River Cruise in Myanmar

"Building on our success in the Amazon and Galapagos, we believe expanding our offering to Southeast Asia is a natural fit. Southeast Asia is rich in cultural, archeological and biological treasures with numerous navigable rivers. Additionally, vessels available in the region are world-class, and allow for guests to visit several countries in a single itinerary."

– Jeremy Clubb, Director of Rainforest Cruises

The Mekong Navigator offers an outstanding selection of 34 spacious and indulgent suites with meticulous attention to every modern detail and comfort. Guest will experience an unforgettable 8-Day journey along the Mekong River. The ancient temples of Angkor Wat, the spectacular Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, a water blessing by the monks of Wat Arang and the French architecture of the Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City are only a few itinerary highlights. The Indochine II cruise offers longer itineraries ranging from 9-day to 11-days with custom land tour extension options to Hanoi and Ha Long Bay, covering the highlights of Northern Vietnam.

About: Rainforest Cruises is a boutique travel company specializing in adventure cruises on the Amazon River, Galapagos Islands, Mekong and Irrawaddy River. As travel experts, Rainforest Cruises provides the finest collection of cruises and tours, at unbeatable prices in South America and Southeast Asia. Rainforest Cruises has been featured in Fodor's Best Cruises, as well as many other top news sources: USA Today, NY Times, Travel & Leisure, Bloomberg, among others.

