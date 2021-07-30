Rainforest Prepares to Host Car Wash Karaoke Event

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Rainforest Car Wash is preparing to put its own spin on karaoke with an upcoming Car Wash Karaoke event. From August 1st - 14th, record yourself singing along to any song while going through the tunnel at any of Rainforest's 4 convenient locations, post your recording to your social media, and tag Rainforest! One lucky winner will win 1 year of free unlimited car washes. The event's 2nd place winner will receive 3 months of free unlimited washing.

Since 2019, Rainforest Car Wash has garnered national media attention with their Haunted Car Wash, which caused the wash to go viral on the internet. The original event, featured on CNN and Good Morning America among other news programs, accumulated over 40 million views on TikTok, Facebook, and other social media platforms. The event will return this year at the wash's newest location in Avon.

"We are so thrilled to be hosting this new Car Wash Karaoke event for our local communities. Come down and sing your heart out with Petey and the gang for a chance to win some really awesome prizes, up to a year of complimentary Unlimited Wash Club Membership," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest's District Manager.

Event participants can submit their Car Wash Karaoke entries to Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Make sure to tag Rainforest Car Wash to enter! Winners will be announced on social media.

Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the greater Cleveland area: Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and Avon, with two more locations coming within the next year. The wash is committed to helping community members achieve a better clean, enjoy an escape from the day-to-day, and experience an unforgettable family-friendly jungle adventure.

To learn more about Car Wash Karaoke or about Rainforest Car Wash, visit rfwash.com/karaoke .

